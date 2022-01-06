The California indoor masking mandate will be extended at least one month to Feb. 15 as the Omicron variant continues to spread in California.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the Health and Human Service agency, announced the indoor mask mandate extension as he gave an update on the state’s COVID-19 response with reporters in a teleconference call Wednesday afternoon.
“Given the situation in our hospitals and the scenario with cases and what we’re seeing with Omicron, California will extend the current indoor masking requirement that was set to be reevaluated on Jan. 15 will be extended to Feb. 15. At that time, we will again reevaluate the conditions across California and our communities and our health care delivery setting to make sure that we are taking the latest information in to account to determine when, if there would be another extension or if we are prepared to lift that requirement,” Ghaly said.
The latest indoor masking mandate was announced on Dec. 13 to help slow the spread of COVID-19 during the Christmas and New Year holidays. Ghaly said there is no set metric to trigger the lifting of the masking mandate, but capacity in hospitals around the state will be a factor in ordering mask mandates.
“We’re looking at whether that pressure is going to continue, whether we are clearly coming over a hump and we’re seeing things improve and that pressure improve,” Ghaly said. “I will tell you we’re looking at masking as such an important feature, at keeping Californians safe, doing what we can to improve our plight with cases and reminding people it’s not just any ordinary mask. It’s a well-fit filtrating mask that helps us do better with this much more transmissible variant,” Ghaly said.
Officials continue to be concerned with hospitals and level of admissions. Ghaly said that the state is reaching a peak number of people who can be admitted to hospitals for all conditions.
“As of this morning we were approaching 51,000 individuals in the hospital. That is not just people with COVID. We have just over 8,000 cases admitted to the hospital with COVID, but we have significant number of cases and admissions for things other than COVID including heart disease, diabetes, strokes, people who are recovering from surgery, other infectious diseases including respiratory diseases that aren’t COVID,” Ghaly said.
In the teleconference Ghaly called for people to continue to get vaccinated or receive a booster as the Omicron variant continues to grow.
“Omicron is here, it’s here now. We can’t abandon the tools that we’ve used to achieve our collective success throughout this pandemic that has allowed California to be one of the safest states throughout the pandemic, to keep people safe not just from a health perspective but to keep our economy going, one of the lowest per capita death rates from COVID in the nation and I think something all Californians because of your hard work should be proud and take credit for,” Ghaly said.
Ghaly said for unvaccinated people Omicron could have a significant impact on them and potentially put them in the hospital or even worse. Vaccinated and boosted people can still become infected with Omicron but are very unlikely to become sick or hospitalized.
He cited the level of preparedness as a difference with Omicron as compared to the last winter and summer COVID surges.
“We not only have vaccines and boosters, you’ll remember a year ago we were just getting started with getting the general public vaccinated, we have greater testing capacity, an abundance actually with hundreds of thousands capability on our PCR tests on a daily basis and a growing number of antigen — those over the counter tests — that are widely available today that weren’t available back then,” Ghaly said.
Ghaly said that Omicron does have differences from past variants.
“It is much more transmissible than prior variants. We also know the level of immunity that we have created primarily due to vaccines has allowed us to sort of treat Omicron frankly as little less virulent, a little less likely to cause severe disease because we have high levels of immunity because of so many Californians getting vaccinated and those who have gotten prior infections,” Ghaly said.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.