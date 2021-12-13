The California Department of Public Health is requiring people to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in all public indoor settings for one month starting Wednesday to slow the spread of COVID-19 virus along with the Delta and Omicron variants.
In a news release issued Monday the health department said the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased 47% since Thanksgiving with hospitalizations increasing by 14%.
The new mask mandate hopes to stem the spread of the Delta and Omicron variant heading into the Christmas and New Year holidays.
In a statement Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer said, “Our collective actions can save lives this holiday season. We are already seeing a higher level of transmission this winter and it is important to act now to prevent overwhelming our busy hospitals so we can provide quality health care to all Californians. All Californians should get vaccinated and receive their booster. Getting your whole family up to date on vaccination is the most important action you can take to get through the pandemic and to protect yourself from serious impacts from the virus and its variants. Testing and masking remain important tools in slowing the spread.”
Along with the new masking mandate the health department announced new requirements for attending mega events including concerts and sporting events.
Prior to the event people will need to provide either proof of vaccination, a negative antigen COVID-19 within one day of the event or a negative PCR test within two days of the event.
A mega event is defined as a having an indoor crowd of 1,000 or more people or an event with an outdoor crowd of 10,000 or more people.
The vaccine verification or COVID-19 testing will be required for indoor mega events and is recommended for outdoor mega events.
The health department issued a new travel advisory that recommends all visitors arriving in California take a COVID-19 test within three days after arrival regardless of their vaccination status
The new mask mandate and mega event requirements will be in effect through Jan. 15 at which point the state will make further recommendations as need in response to the pandemic.
The health department reported on Monday that there have been 4,886,509 total COVID-19 cases in California with a daily average of 5,825 cases which is 14.1 new cases per 100,000 population.
There have been 74,685 deaths in California due to the pandemic with a daily average of 51 deaths over seven days, which is 0.1 new deaths per 100,000 population.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.