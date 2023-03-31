The excitement of a grand opening was clear to see on Saturday at Camp Bow Wow, with dozens of dogs eager to visit a new business designed just for them.
Business owners Alex and Bruna Weber opened the canine day care and boarding facility at 3708 Shamrock Way the start of the year, and Saturday’s event was a chance to show the business off to the community and be recognized as a new addition to Tracy’s business mix.
Manager Maddy Hayley said she and 17 staff members operate the 8,000-square-foot facility 7 days a week, said Camp Bow Wow is meant to be a place where dogs can be active while at the doggy day care and boarding business.
“We also offer one-on-one enrichment services, which is quality time with a camp counselor, and also full-service grooming,” she said. Saturday’s event featured adoption groups and other pet-oriented businesses, including pet portrait artists, snacks and treats, and canine hygiene products. The Tracy Chamber of Commerce also arrived with a crew of Chamber Ambassadors for a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the business.
“We definitely want to be part of the community and we want pet owners to know that we’re here for them as community members as well as a business. So what better way than to have a block party?” Hayley said.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
