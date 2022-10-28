Editor,
This local election is unlike any I have ever seen in Tracy, and I’ve spent my entire life here. Developers and industrial interests have dumped record-breaking sums of money into campaigns, that one could only guess, would protect their interests. On top of that, tens of thousands have been spent slandering the change candidates.
Those of us that have lived here for decades are wondering how we will ever address our mounting problems. I’m seeing homeless encampments popping up everywhere and a city council that has no ability to make any progress. I see filthy parks and rising crime.
The only way to fix this is to drown out the special interests and vote for the candidates that will put Tracy residents first.
That choice seems very clear to me. The Three Es have my vote. Eleassia Davis for mayor, and Alice English and Dan Evans for city council.
Justin Mattos, Tracy
