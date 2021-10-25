Downtown streets were packed with costumed characters as trick-or-treating at businesses along 10th Street and Central Avenue was in full swing during the Tracy City Center Association’s Downtown Tracy Candy Crawl and costume march Saturday afternoon.
About 2,000 people filled downtown for the return of the trick-or-treating event that was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tracy Police Department, California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response joined for the Safety Scare held during the candy crawl. Police and ambulance vehicles were on display as the Tracy police gave out hundreds of bags of popcorn to visitors to downtown.
The event concluded with the costume march, led by traffic officers on motorcycles from 10th and B streets along Central Avenue ending at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.