The first in a series of applications for cannabis retails shops will come up before the Tracy Planning Commission next week.
Doctor’s Choice of Modesto, which was one of the first businesses to gain approval for a cannabis business permit from the city, has applied for a conditional use permit for a retail dispensary in an existing retail space at 2179 W. Grant Line Rd.
The Tracy Planning Commission will hear the proposal from the business owner, Rajwinder Bal, and hold a public hearing on the matter when it meets at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Tracy City Hall. The commission has two other unrelated matters on that evening’s agenda, including a development review permit for Tracy Car Wash at 150 W. Grant Line Rd., and a conditional use permit for a drinking establishment with entertainment for the Broken Arrow Saloon at 117 W. 11th St.
California voters approved legalized cannabis in 2016, and in December 2019 the city established its rules for local cannabis businesses. The city received 41 applications for cannabis business permits. The city put no limits on permits that could be issued for indoor cultivation, distribution, testing, manufacturing and non-storefront retail, but retail storefronts were limited to four.
Doctor’s Choice was one of the top four selected in June 2021 under a scoring system based on business plans, community relations plans, safety and security plans, local ownership and employment, social equity and community benefit proposals.
Protests from the businesses who were not selected followed, and by October the city had revised its rules so that 11 retailers would be qualified to apply for cannabis business permits.
Tracy Associate Planner Kimberly Matlock confirmed that Doctor’s Choice is the first to apply for a conditional use permit, and several others have applied. The timing of the others will depend on a number of factors, including plans and preparation of the retail sites the businesses would occupy, including some that will require new construction.
