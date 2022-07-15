Editor,
I cannot accept this new norm. Killings, rapes, no freedom of choice, mayhem, street rage, all-night gunfire, schools and churches threatened and death on every corner. Police spread way too thin, not enough patrols for this population fast approaching 200,000 if not more. Housing crisis, high rents, greed, oppression and power are lurking on every economic need. Not to mention racism growing stronger and dangerous.
Our town does not have to be like this. We just need to stop doing all things in the name of "Progress." We are not the Bay Area. We are a small town within a triangle. Where are the "Top Priorities" of our local government? Why was there no control on illegal fireworks, bombs, sky rockets?
Bombs were landing on my roof, roll down and explode in our backyard splitting trees and killing birds. Tried to call Tracy Police, but that was a pure waste of time. I recommend we "Ban all fireworks" just like Stockton, San Jose and many other cities have done. No such thing as "Safe and Sane" fireworks, or "Safe and Sane” guns.
Mary Andrade, Tracy
