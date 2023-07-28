The sudden loss of Carla Carroll came not only as a shock to the community, it is being felt as a loss of an individual known for her involvement and compassion.
Carroll, 65, was killed in her home on Friday. Tracy Police say her death was a homicide committed by her son. She is survived by her husband, Ron.
Over two decades Carroll established herself as a strong influence in the local business community, working as Senior Loan Officer at Diversified Capital Funding and also taking a leadership role as a woman involved in the real estate business.
Her involvement went well beyond the local business community as Carroll took on causes important to her and to the city at large.
“It started off as business but we quickly became friends. She had that knack about her,” said Merlyn Pittman, founder of the local non-profit Chest of Hope. Pittman said she met Carroll in 2007 when she bought a house in Patterson and Carroll helped her secure the loan for the purchase.
“It just started with her following up to see how the house was, how everything was going and before you know it we started having lunch and things of that nature. She became a supporter, a donor, of Chest of Hope, and we became sisters.”
Chest of Hope is dedicated to helping victims of domestic violence and human trafficking. Pittman said that Carroll not only embraced the cause, she continued to look for ways to support and empower the non-profit’s staff.
“She would reach out to my employees and send them notes and cards and thank them for their support to Chest of Hope and cheer them on and say how good they were doing and she admired the work they were doing in the community.
“She was amazing. She made everyone she met and interacted with feel as though they were very special to her, which I’m sure they were. She took an interest in everyone she interacted with.”
Local real estate broker Juana Dement said that she has known Carroll since 2003 as the two built their respective careers in the real estate business at Iron Key Real Estate and Fast Mortgage.
“Carla was one of those people that you could talk to about professional issues and she’d try to help you come up with solutions, or just personal issues,” Dement said, adding that the professional relationships were just one aspect of how Carroll interacted with the community.
“She was always there for me and my family. She supported the many activities my children were involved with at Tracy High School. She was just an awesome person.”
Dement also knew Carroll as being active with the Boys & Girls Club of Tracy, and more recently Carroll was active with the Women’s Small Business Network of San Joaquin.
“There just wasn’t anything like that in Tracy and right away Carla stepped up to be part of the organization because we are small business owners, her a lender and myself as a Realtor/broker,” Dement said. She added that Carroll was interested in expanding the reach of the network to the city’s youth by offering scholarships in the same that Dement established a scholarship foundation for the Hispanic Business Group in Tracy.
“That was something on the horizon that Carla was also very interested in, the scholarship component to help our youth.”
Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis also got to know Carroll through Chest of Hope and the Women’s Small Business Network, as well as through her presence at community events and through volunteer service.
“She’s always been supportive of the women’s group and supportive of women in business leadership, education and advocacy. She was a bright light, a mentor, a sister to all of the membership. She was the one we looked to when we sought advice on any number of things. Not just mortgages but life in general. She was always a listening ear, very loving, kind and giving person.”
Davis added that Carroll wasn’t involved for the accolades, recognitions or titles.
“She did things behind the scenes to support organizations that she cared about, people that she cared about, and that’s what makes her one of the most genuine persons that I happen to have had the privilege of knowing,” Davis said.
“She didn’t draw attention to herself. She didn’t do it for recognition. She did it because she truly cared about people in her community. Certainly her death is a tremendous loss that will be felt across the community by so many people.”
