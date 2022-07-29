As the program manager for Community Action Services, I have first-hand knowledge of what our team does in the field providing services for the unsheltered throughout our community. The CAS Action Team, or A-Team, has become well-known throughout the homeless community and I believe is one of the best outreach programs in the county.
While the A-Team provides services to the homeless community daily, the actions of two team members continue to provide results through action. This is a story about a typical day for our outreach team:
Jaime Medina (co-founder of Community Action Services) is one of our outreach coordinators and counselors. Jessica Lessack is our homeless advocate/peer support specialist. On any day, both can be found in the park, in the pit, under bridges, and have access to areas and communities none of us can imagine.
Last Saturday, Jaime was on his bike going from encampment to encampment assessing the immediate needs and status of many of the unsheltered. Jessica was in the office following up on referrals submitted for current clients. It is typically the same story of “I can’t get services because I don't have an ID. I can’t get an ID without my birth certificate. I’ve been working with other groups and they refer me here or there.”
Like many of you, I often wonder why these people don't do anything to help themselves. It isn't that simple. Think about what it takes to get an ID card. You need an address, money to pay for the card, and two other forms of identification to get an ID card. What if you don’t have those two forms of ID? In most cases you can’t get one without the other and vice versa. It is frustrating and can feel impossible. Many just give up and accept their plight. Or at least those who don’t know The A- Team, Jaime and Jessica.
Candy is homeless and has lived on the streets of Tracy for years. She doesn't have an ID or birth certificate. She does have a copy of her marriage certificate, but just a copy and not a certified copy. Unable to obtain a certified copy, Candy basically threw in the towel and figured no one would help her, and the entire process was impossible. Other organizations had taken down her information but never followed up.
Tired of hearing the same story over and over again Jaime decided to take action himself. Jaime left the encampment and returned in his personal vehicle. With lack of funding the CAS Action Team is limited in the services we can provide. Our goal is to one day take our outreach team mobile. Until then, it has been left to the homeless individuals to coordinate their own transportation.
Together, Jaime and Candy left for the county recorder's office in Stockton to obtain a copy of her birth certificate. Upon arrival, Candy was turned away, she had no form of ID other than the copy of her marriage license.
Jaime didn’t stop there. He briefed the desk clerk about Assembly Bill 1733 passed in 2014, stating that individuals experiencing homelessness can now secure a free copy of their California birth certificate. The recorder began to dig into the system and Candy received notification she will be getting her birth certificate in the mail. From there they departed Stockton for Tracy’s DMV with a certified copy of her birth certificate and the copy of her marriage license.
Jaime immediately notified Jessica who completed and emailed the required “No fee ID card eligibility verification” DMV form. This form is available to those experiencing homelessness, and allows them to receive an ID free of charge while requiring minimal forms of documentation.
After 3 hours, Candy and Jaime made it to an attendant. Everything checked out; but they would only accept the original or certified copy of her marriage license from Massachusetts, where Candy was married. Again, Jaime notified Jessica of the issue and by the time they arrived at the office, she had a certified copy affidavit from the state of Massachusetts waiting for them. Her original would be mailed within the next 10 business days.
With the certified copy affidavit in hand, they raced back to the DMV. With all required forms and documentation in hand, the DMV clerk submitted her request and confirmed her ID would be mailed.
It took the commitment of one full day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to do the impossible. Through stories like this we encourage those who’ve given up on trying to keep trying, because sometimes the impossible is possible, and sometimes it's possible in a single day.
• Raquel Rangel is the co-founder of Community Action Services, a nonprofit providing crisis intervention and counseling to homeless families and individuals. Learn more about the group at www.actionsvs.org.
