Catching up with former Tracy Press staffer

Former Tracy Press sports editor Tom Mauldin emailed me a note several weeks ago from his home in Oregon, bringing me up to date on his life after his sports editor days and later publishing several weekly newspapers in Oregon.
Tom wrote:
“I have many fond memories — in the newsroom and out — of Tracy. After selling our newspapers 17 years ago, I went softball coaching almost fulltime (Tom is still a very good softball pitcher — the fast-pitch variety — and all-around player.) Private lessons, clinics, and team coaching (six years college), Finally, at 72, retired.”
I remember Tom’s daughters, Aly and Mo. As young girls, they often came down to the Press office, mostly on Sundays, to be with their dad.
Tom continued: “Aly is vice chancellor at UC San Diego, and Mo is a big wig with Arbonne and uses her neuroscience degrees on Dr. David Abrams’ NFL concussion team. She and family recently moved to Texas.
Turning to journalism, Tom said: “Watching our noble profession take a beating is difficult. At the same time, I learn a lot from the grandkids about technology . . . And despite their ages (beginning at age 6) they read a lot.
We read a lot to the 2-year-old and preach communication. Dr. Aly got her advanced degrees in communication, and Mo is an earthy motivational speaker. They went through school with A-plus averages. I joke that my B’s and A’s were in Batting and Average.” Once a sports writer . . . .
While working at the Press, Tom put in extra time and effort to get the Tracy Sports Hall of Fame up and running in its first year.
When he moved to Oregon and became the publisher of newspapers in several towns, it’s not surprising that local Sports Hall of Fames popped up in most of those places.
Meanwhile in Sacramento
I recently attended a two-day conference sponsored by the California News Publishers Association focused on the need for printed publications and those online to deal with an issue used in the name of the conference: “Rebuilding Trust in an Age of Disinformation.”
William Barr, the former U.S. attorney general, was one of the keynote speakers. He didn’t come up with any surprising comments, but despite defending Donald Trump, he didn’t think Trump had lost the 2020 election as The Donald still claims.
George Axelrod, the onetime Chicago newsman who became a key advisor to Barack Obama, before and after he was elected president, also spoke. Looking forward to the 2024 presidential election, Axelrod told the California media folks that he feels neither potential California candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris or Governor Gavin Newsom, have a chance at being a Democratic Party candidate, but one or the other may be positioned to enter the presidential race in 2028. There is one major handicap that Axelrod feels both Harris and Newsom would have in 2028: They come from California.
Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.