Local caterer Jay’s Gourmet, Food With Soul, has joined up with Raider Dad to host tailgate parties at Las Vegas Raiders home games this year. Business owner Jerrod “Chef Jay” Lakey flew down to Las Vegas on Aug. 14 to host a tailgate party for more than 200 people in the J Lot of Allegiant Stadium.
Business co-owner Stella Lakey said that upon opening the business earlier this year Jay’s Gourmet has been committed to community service. She learned about Josh Caminite, aka Raider Dad, and his mission to bring underprivileged youth to Raiders games and asked how the local family-owned company could contribute.
“After several messages, texts and calls he asked us (Jay and myself) to be his official tailgate caterer for the Las Vegas Raider Dad organization. We agreed,” she said.
For their first event on Aug. 14, the first preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings, Raider Dad invited 52 families from seven different states, a total of over 200 people, to the tailgate.
“We had a couple well known public figures in the Raider Nation community come out solely for our tailgate to meet and greet the kids,” Stella Lakey said.
She added that Jay’s business partner lives in Las Vegas and keeps the company’s new equipment there as well, so the Lakeys don’t have to haul equipment back and forth. Jay’s Gourmet will continue to be the official catered tailgate provider for Raider Dad and will fly to Las Vegas for Raiders home games throughout the season, including the home opener on Sept. 18 against the Arizona Cardinals. Jay’s Gourmet also plans to be a fixture at local events, including school and sporting events as well as local festivals.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
