The Celebration of Life for Shirley Thompson on Saturday at the Tracy Community Center was just a glimpse of Thompson’s dedication to Tracy’s youth.
For more than three decades Thompson was a central figure for Tracy Youth Soccer League, serving as a coach for 20 years, as well as league president for 17 year and then as District 8 Commissioner. Thompson died on Dec. 16, 2022, and people came by the Tracy Community Center throughout the day on Saturday to remember and talk about her role in shaping youth sports in Tracy.
It all started with Thompson wanting to create a better soccer league for her own children, and continued with her wanting to serve other children in Tracy.
“That’s who she was. She wanted to be a mom so bad,” said her daughter Heather Kaiser. “She mothered all of us, and when were older she was able to help the next generation of kids. I love it.”
Heather can consider herself the catalyst that prompted Thompson to get involved with the league. It was in 1987 when Heather was a player in TYSL’s under-8 recreational program that it became evident that the league was due for some changes.
Danny Thompson, Shirley’s husband of more than 40 years and Heather’s dad, said the league was missing that balance between teaching kids how to be competitive while also letting the players be children.
“The coaches, you’d think they were coaching high school. The little girls, they like to look at the flowers and look at the bugs,” he said, adding that her coach at the time was more focused on discipline and competitive tenacity.
“That’s not how you deal with the little kids,” he said.
“A couple of the girls on the team didn’t like how they were being treated so (Shirley) went to complain and she got voted in on the board. She kept moving up and doing different things and before long she was president.”
Though Shirley was a volunteer the entire time, her devotion to the league turned out to be a full-time job, and sometimes the equivalent of two full-time jobs, Danny said.
Shirley’s children, including Heather and Jayson Thompson, said they couldn’t be more grateful that their mother was a strong leader for the league.
“My first coach my first year was amazing, my second coach was terrible. From what I remember, that’s why she got involved,” she said, adding that her third coach was her mother. “She wanted to make sure all of the kids had the best experience, and I wasn’t having my best experience my second year so she got involved and made it happen.
“I love soccer because of her, and she did not treat me any different than the other kids. You would never know I was the coach’s daughter.”
Both of them played until they aged out of the league, but that too prompted their mother to push for competitive programs for the older kids.
“She’s the one who pushed so hard to get the coed league beyond 14, because there were so many of us that couldn’t play. I didn’t want to play high school but I loved playing soccer,” Heather said.
Jayson added the soccer league turned out to be an extended family, leading to lifelong relationships.
“For 10 years growing up, whether you’re playing on the same team with them as them or playing against them, practicing all the time with them, you’re forming lifetime friendships,” he said. “You just can’t replicate the friendships you make as a kid through high school when you spend every day with each other. Then after school you hang out, especially growing up being very, very competitive.”
He recalls playing when the league was at Clover Middle School at the corner of Holly Drive and Beverly Place, now the Tracy Learning Center, and he would join the crews bringing truckloads of sand out to fill holes in the field after it would be overrun by gophers.
The league later would move to Plasencia Fields, then the Tracy Sports Complex, and ultimately Legacy Fields north of town.
“I was older when she was fighting to get Legacy Fields open, so I never played out there or reffed out there, but you can definitely see the difference in the field. It’s no longer a hazard on the field.”
It was Thompson’s persistent advocacy for Legacy Fields the drew San Joaquin County Supervisor and former Tracy Mayor Robert Rickman to Saturday’s event, where he presented the family with a Certificate of Recognition honoring for her efforts.
Thompson gained other distinctions through her role with the league, including repeated District 8 Merit Awards, CYSA State Boys’ Coach of the Year in 2007, Tracy High Alumni Club Outstanding Alumni Award in 2007 and the Elks Distinguished Citizen Award in 2010.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
