In June in many locations throughout the country, the celebration of Juneteenth begins. And every year around this time, people begin to ask about what Juneteenth is and what it means.
The response is that it is a celebration of freedom and a release from bondage for the enslaved. President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in January 1, 1863. On June 19, 1865, some 2½ years later, Major General Gordon Granger and the Union Army marched into Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and announce that they were there to free the enslaved Black Americans.
When they heard this news, they were of course in disbelief. Then they were overjoyed as this would forever change the trajectory of their lives. Lives of people who had been kidnapped, held against their will and forced to work ungodly hours, endured degradation, humiliation, loss of children and abuse in the name of indifference. This day they rejoiced.
This Saturday, June 10, the Tracy African American Association (TAAA) celebrates and hosts the 29th Juneteenth Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m,. at Lincoln Park. At this free celebration there will be gospel and soul artists, food, beverage, for profit and non-profit vendors along with a kids zone and a DJ for listening and dancing.
TAAA also will will award seven scholarships to graduating seniors from our area and award the Martin Luther King, Jr. Award.
This is a free event. Folks are encouraged to bring their personal foldable chairs, tables, umbrellas and blankets and prepare to stay awhile.
On June 19, 2021 President Joe Biden declared in a proclamation that June 19, Juneteenth, will be a federal holiday. Biden said in his June 2021 statement: “Today, our Nation commemorates Juneteenth: a chance to celebrate human freedom, reflect on the grievous and ongoing legacy of slavery, and rededicate ourselves to rooting out the systemic racism that continues to plague our society as we strive to deliver the full promise of America to every American.”
TAAA is a non-profit organization established in 1994 by a group of concerned professionals seeking to form ties among African Americans and other members of the Tracy Community Its mission is to create a cooperative environment that unites people of all ages and backgrounds through sponsorships, while promoting and contributing to educational, cultural and social programs and activities that foster awareness, diversity, and a cooperative environment that unites the Tracy Community. Membership is open to individuals who share and embrace the TAAA mission.
