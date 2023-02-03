The family of Shirley Thompson has set up a GoFundMe site to help pay for funeral expenses for Thompson, who died on Dec. 16.
Thompson was well-known in town for many years as the face of Tracy Youth Soccer League, which gave hundreds of youths in town the opportunity to play recreational and competitive soccer. Thompson was the league president for 17 of the 30 years she was involved with the league.
She started off as a concerned parent who wanted to make a difference in the league. She was a coach for 20 years, even after her own children aged out of the league. Thompson ended up leading not just the local league as president, but also served as chairwoman of rules and revisions and the District 8 registrar for the California Youth Soccer Association.
The GoFundMe site is at www.gofundme.com/f/shirley-thompson-celebration-of-life. Her family plans to have a celebration of her life in the spring.
