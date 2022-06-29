Explorer teams representing law enforcement agencies across the state gathered at Kimball High this past weekend to test their police knowledge and skills during the 10th Annual Central Valley Explorers Competition.
Tracy Police Cpl. Wes Bancroft, an advisor for the Tracy Police Explorers Post 504 for 12 years, said the competition, which ran Friday through Sunday, was the first in 2 years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ordinarily the competition draws as many as 36 teams from around California. This year the event, hosted by the Tracy, Manteca, Ripon and Modesto police departments, drew 27 teams, including one from Washington.
“What we found this year with opening registration back up is COVID really wiped out a lot of these Explorer posts throughout the state, throughout the country really, and a lot of the teams that used to come their explorer posts are rebuilding or they’re currently dissolved because of COVID,” Bancroft said.
“For bringing this back after a 2-year hiatus 27 teams is a good number for coming back. We’re hoping to get 36 next year, I think once these teams leave here and go back to where they’re from and word spreads to their neighboring agencies I think we’ll get this back to where it was.”
The Explorer competition consists of 15 different law enforcement scenarios, and police officers serving as proctors grade the Explorers on their performance.
“Every scenario is an event that the teams train for then come to compete in, and these are events or scenarios that they are going to face out in the real world if they were to choose law enforcement as a profession,” Bancroft said.
The scenarios test the Explorers’ skill set and decision-making process. Scenarios the Explorers faced included active shooter, high-risk vehicle stop, hostage rescue, crime scene investigation, officer down rescue and more. Each scenario calls for an Explorer team of up to six people to participate.
“A lot of these teams that are here they are very new, as in they are rebuilding their posts. While there has been training that has occurred for the kids that are here it’s probably not as much as it would have been had COVID not hit,” Bancroft said.
The Tracy team was not spared the decline in participation. Bancroft said the Tracy Police Explorers post that had competed in the past with nearly 17 members was now down to just six members for the competition.
“We’re low in numbers and we’re currently recruiting and taking applications,” Bancroft said. “There are different events throughout the city they will help with, the program is primarily geared toward them being exposed to what we do in our profession and how we respond to calls — it’s all based around our job and we try to introduce them to what we do.”
The Tracy Police Explorers received first place for their work in the Critical Incident scenario with the team made up of Mercy Lara, Matthew Taggar, Elias Amani and Ray McDonald, and also with Jonathan Hedrick and Kevin Chavez competing in other scenarios.
The critical incident was a surprise scenario involving two suspects with explosive devices the explorers must confront.
Lara, 18, joined the Tracy Explorer post 2 years ago, a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She joined the Explorers because she knew she wanted to have a career in law enforcement.
“I thought it would be a good opportunity and open a lot more doors for me,” Lara said. It’s a great perspective on the world of law enforcement on why people do what they do and why officers do what they do.”
She joined her team on Friday in scenarios including a search of the Kimball High theater for a burglary suspect and investigating a possible drunken driver.
“It’s a lot of fun, it opens your eyes a lot more, it’s a lot, lot different than doing it in the classroom, being graded on and whatnot. I think it’s a lot of fun and I’m having a pretty good time,” Lara said.
She said the Explorers had been filling their meetings with practice for the 3-day event.
“Run a lot of scenarios. You basically practice all year long for this competition. Every meeting is a different scenario that we could potentially have,” Lara said.
In their search of the theater complex she and her teammates found two people hiding in the darkened building.
“The hardest part was not realizing we could turn the lights on and not use our flashlights. Other than then that, we all had each other’s back so I think it went pretty smoothly from our point —proud of our squad,” Lara said.
She said the scenarios are a good training exercise moving forward in a law enforcement career.
“Everything they say and teach us is for a reason. It’s a real-world situation and they do want what is best for us,” Lara said.
Bancroft said they have had several Tracy Police Explorers that went through the program and then went to an academy to return as police offers for Tracy or other agencies.
Explorers are required to put in 16 hours a month in the program but some put in more.
“Ultimately the program is kind of what they want to make it. You can see the spark in some of these kids, that this kid knows they want to go into law enforcement, and it doesn’t have to be in the capacity of an officer — they can be a dispatcher, they can be a crime scene technician, records division, dispatch — there is a wide range of different jobs they can go into,” Bancroft said. “But to see them come through the program and them go through an academy and either us hire them back as an officer or they get hired by another agency and then come back to us later, that’s probably the neatest thing to see.”
Matthew Taggar, 19, joined the Tracy Explorer post in October 2021. He joined when he was at a crossroads in choosing a career. His interest in law enforcement prompted him to go on a few ride-alongs with Tracy Police officers who recommended the Explorers program.
“It’s opened my eyes to what the job really is and how different it is from what people think it is,” Taggar said. “You’re exposed to different things that help you learn if this is something you truly want to go into, and I couldn’t be happier with my decision.”
He said he was enjoying his first Explorer competition.
“I think it’s amazing. We’re coming together — 27 teams — just to learn basically, doing scenarios and we’re all just here to learn at the end of the day.” Some of them (scenarios) we could make improvements on and some of them I’m happy with how we performed. And that’s how it’s going to be: There’s always going to be a give or take. There’s always going to be room to grow and room to do better.”
Bancroft said he was happy to hear the visiting agencies say how realistic the scenarios were.
“That’s what we’re striving for to get these things set up so that these young adults who maybe are getting ready to enter the profession of law enforcement get the exposure and get to see and experience things they’ll probably see out on a call for service when they become a law enforcement officer,” Bancroft said.
• Contact Glenn Moore at gmoore@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.