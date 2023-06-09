An exploration of memory and dreams will be featured in Pancho Jiménez’ ceramic sculptures exhibit “Traces in Time: Reflections on Memory and Identity” opening in the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts GWF Energy and Souza Family Foundation galleries on June 24 and running through July 29.
The exhibition features a selection of ceramic sculptures exploring the elusiveness of dreams and memory, joining molded forms together in unlikely combinations.
The placement of shapes in his sculptures may seem haphazard but are intentionally made to mimic the illusiveness of memory as it advances and fades over time.
Jiménez, of Santa Clara, is an artist and arts educator and holds a masters of fine art in sculptural ceramics from San Francisco State University and a bachelor of arts in studio and art history for Santa Clara University.
He has exhibited professionally since 1996. His work has been shown extensively in the San Francisco Bay Area, internationally and nationally at universities, private galleries and civic spaces. His work is held in permanent collections including the Crocker Museum of Art in Sacramento, the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles, the Triton Museum of Art in Santa Clara, the University of San Francisco and Santa Clara University’s Jesuit Community.
In a statement Jiménez said, “In my art I attempt to capture that mystery, that ‘eternal presence’ of ancient art forms, which elicit particular emotions in me that may be universal and timeless. Utilizing contemporary imagery mined from commercial ceramic molds, used most commonly in the decorative arts, I recontextualize this imagery to suggest a vocabulary that is both familiar and mysterious. Melding into one another, these images suggest a dreamlike state where in images, experiences and emotions come in and out of focus.”
There will be an opening reception for “Traces in Time: Reflections on Memory and Identity” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 24 in conjunction with the Downtown Tracy Artwalk. A Gallery Talk with Jiménez’ will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on July 8. The exhibition, opening reception and gallery talk are free and open to the public.
Public hours for the Grand Galleries are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The galleries will be closed July 1 to 4 for the Independence Day holiday.
For more information of the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts visit www.atthegrand.org.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.