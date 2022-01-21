Michael Souza and Param Gill were recognized for their contributions to the Tracy community as they were announced as the Male and Female Citizens of the Year by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
The 60th annual Community Recognition Awards, announced Wednesday morning, recognize achievements and contributions to the community by Tracy residents and organizations. Chamber of Commerce president Lisa Aguilera announced the winners, who will be honored at a gala at the Tracy Community Center of Feb. 25.
“We’ve heard a little bit about all the amazing wonderful things all of you are doing in the community but I know looking around this room all of you are doing a lot of things in a lot of different areas. It’s not just one area, so it really does make me proud the city and the chamber together can honor you for your contributions to making Tracy the amazing city it actually is,” Aguilera said.
Souza, a real estate developer, serves on the boards of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy, the Grand Foundation and the Tracy Learning Center.
Among his achievements he said were the Tracy Sports Complex, St. Bernard’s Holy Family Center and along with his wife Cynthia helping start the work to make the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
“It’s very humbling,” Souza said. “I think our family has really tried to make it a better community and it’s an honor to be recognized for it.”
Souza said when his father Tony went into the real estate business they knew they would be on the forefront of a lot of change in Tracy and along with their projects they knew they had to help the community grow.
“So we were going to dedicate a tremendous amount of our time just to work in the community, make the community a better place,” Souza said. “It’s through that foresight of my father not only understanding where the vision was of the community and the big businesses, but how best to conduct business that I was given the time to be able to do the things that I have been to do.”
Gill has lived in Tracy about 22 years and with her husband Jivtesh own several businesses in Tracy and throughout the Central Valley.
She is the current executive board president of the of the Grand Foundation, and previously served as the president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy board.
“When we moved to Tracy I just loved the feel of the community here, and looking around the room and seeing what everyone is talking about it’s the community feel of this town that brings us together,” Gill said.
She also serves as vice president of Tracy Free Meals, a nonprofit organization that tackles food insecurity in our community
“It’s an amazing community, it comes together , it does a lot whenever we needed something,” Gill said. “Being part of different boards I headed the Boys and Girls Club during the times when we actually lost funding and it was amazing to see the community come together and there was no need to cut any services.”
Along with Male and Female Citizens of the Year other community awards were announced.
Michelle Trew, Ambassador of the Year
A 27-year resident of Tracy she is CEO and founder of the Tracy Cannabis Collective and an ambassador for the Tracy Chamber of Commerce.
Sarah McNamara, From the Heart
She is a Tracy resident for almost 20 years and has been in the consulting field for more than 25 years. She has a host of volunteer roles with several organizations, including School Site Council Chairperson at Kimball High, and director and steering committee member of Animal Rescue of Tracy. She has also been a Parent Faculty Association and School Site Council member at Jefferson School and worked with several nonprofits including Brighter Christmas, Surtec Adopt-a-Family, Case for Kids and Tracy Interfaith Ministries.
Tracy Community Connections Center, Organization of the Year
Formed in 2015, Tracy Community Connection Center is a nonprofit with a stated mission is to promotes quality of life for all Tracy residents, connecting or reconnecting the homeless and those at-risk of homelessness, both individuals and families, participation in the community.
William “Bubba” Paris, executive director of Tracy Community Connections Center, acknowledged the work of his staff.
“We’re honored to be able to be recognized for this award. Many of the people here eight years ago took on a challenge to provide humane services to people who find themself homeless and at risk and we have had eight years of continuous operation and we’re growing to try and meet the need and the demand of the population who finds themself housing insecure,” Paris said. “It is an honor for your organization to recognize the effort that we’re trying to do.”
Tom Heim, Educator of the Year
A West High social studies teacher, Heim was recognized for the impact he has made on his students.
He has taught at West High for 25 years and has served West High’s Western Association of Schools and Colleges accreditation coordinator and currently as a curriculum specialist and co-coordinator for the school’s English Learner Program.
Mohammad Ziad, Entrepreneur of the Year
Ziad operates Yafa Hummus Simply Mediterranean at the Pavilion Shopping Center on Naglee Road.
“We try our best to serve the community by many ways. One, by providing clean, healthy, fresh food constantly for the city of Tracy, and two, just by doing community events, fundraisers, charity events and things like that,” Ziad said. “It’s been an amazing four years, honestly without Tracy we wouldn’t be where we are at now, we up to three locations now — Tracy has allowed us to grow and we’re so thankful for that.”
Dr. Brian Stephens, Professional of the Year
Stephens is the superintendent of the Tracy Unified School District and came to the District from the Delhi Unified District in 2015 and will end his school career this summer.
“This is the start of my 39th year in education which means I’m just old. A lot of you may know in June I will be retiring and this is my eighth year at TUSD and I have worked in multiple districts, because that’s what we do in administration, and this has been the best place to work,” Stephens said. “And part of it is great staff and teachers and administration but really great parent-teacher community support. So I am very pleased to be receiving this award and want to say thank you very much.”
Jeff Brown, Agriculturist of the Year
Brown operates Land Management Inc. a custom farm management company that manages orchards and vineyards for others in and around the Tracy area. He and his family created the Tracy Hills American Vitacultural Area, a designated area that was federally recognized as unique wine region, which helped other wineries in the Tracy area to distinguish their wines from others.
‘”Thank you for bestowing this honor on me, I really appreciate it, Brown said. he acknowledged the efforts of the Souza family to bring a new farming venture to the Tracy region. “I brought something new to the area, wine grapes — we kind of established an area here to grow some premium wine grapes and it’s worked out pretty well for us and I just continue to do the best I can.”
Tracy Hills, Business of the Year
A master panned community at the southwest edge of town, Tracy Hills and owner Integral Communities was honored for their work.
John Palmer, Tracy Hills Project Manager s[poke about the projects efforts toward improving the community.
“Mike (Souza) and I represent a team of professionals that are committed to the community and not only making our development — which is the single largest master planned community in the city — the best it that it can be and the most responsive to the community, but also as Mike touched on it is very important for us to be active in the community,” Palmer said. Tracy Hills is very proud and thankful to the chamber for this recognition but also the opportunity to help promote business, be involved with events. We’re very honored for this recognition.”
Winners will be recognized at the 2022 Winter Gala dinner. Tickets are $100 and are available at the chamber office, 223 E. 10th Street.
