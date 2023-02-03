The official theme for the evening at the Tracy Chamber of Commerce Awards Recognition Gala on Friday was “Hollywood Night,” with the Tracy Community Center decorated as a cinema awards show.
The theme that emerged with each speaker, though, was the contribution that the community at large makes to Tracy, its people, homes, schools and businesses. While the awards recipients representing 2022 are those who have emerged as community leaders in their time in Tracy, they all spoke of their mentors who inspired them and the helpers who are always there to get things done.
Citizen of the Year, Female – Jean Enos
Upon arriving in Tracy in 1973 Jean Enos got at Jefferson School as a parent, which opened the door for other opportunities for leadership, and she has been involved all over the community ever since.
“I don’t feel like I’m extraordinary. I feel like just an ordinary person that does ordinary things, sometimes to excess and sometimes a little bit over the top,” she told the crowd at Friday’s event. “Since I’ve been in Tracy – I was not born and raised here, I came here as an adult – I’ve just tried to find places where there was a need and fill it.”
She found places to serve at Wishing Well, Tracy’s auxiliary of the Children’s Home Society, and was elected to the Tracy Community Memorial Hospital board of directors, where she led the annual Festival of Trees and the $1 million fundraising campaign for Sutter Tracy imaging center. She lists Tracy Inner Wheel, Tracy Boys & Girls Club, Tracy Interfaith Ministries, McHenry House and Hearts of Harvest as other groups she has worked for.
For each of these groups she can name someone else who has had as much of an impact as she has.
“Many, many people have been involved in everything I’ve done, whether it was to get somebody to serve on a committee, do some task I was not capable of doing or just help fundraise, I always knew there were people I could call on. There’s a lot of you in this room that I’ve depended on. It’s not all about me.”
Citizen of the Year, Male – Mike McLellan
During his 35 years in Tracy Mike McLellan has focused on caring for others, including two decades as pastor at First Presbyterian Church and as a counselor at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, providing spiritual and palliative care for patients.
He received his doctorate from the Graduate Theological Union at Berkeley and continued with chaplaincy training at California Pacific Medical Center and Harvard Medical School.
His list of groups that have welcomed his service include Tracy Interfaith Ministries, Tracy Volunteer Caregivers, Tracy Art League, Expressions! Art Show, the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, and Brighter Christmas. Still, McLellan was surprised when chamber CEO Maria Valenzuela informed him that he was one of Tracy’s Citizens of the Year for 2022.
“I said there’s got to be a mistake,” he told the crowd, and then added, “I don’t think it’s a mistake in a way because I am a symbol of all of you. I am a symbol of all of you from Tracy who volunteer, who want to make a difference in this community.”
“I always represent another person in this room and her name is Marietta McLellan,” he added. “She has been my spouse, my friend for 56 years. She volunteers as much or more than I do. If you ask either one of us why we do this, why we volunteer, we say to you that it’s because we live in Tracy, California. It’s not that I live in Tracy, California. I belong to Tracy, California.”
“If we’ve done anything of merit, we’ve simply tried to give back to this community all of the wonderful things that it has given to us.”
Business of the Year – Trosien Orthodontics
As the evening’s master of ceremonies, Andy Trosien was the one to read off the accomplishments of all of the awardees, which included himself and Trosein Orthodontics as Business of the Year.
That’s when he stated that the most successful businesses are those who always find ways to give back to their communities.
“I can’t say anything that hasn’t already been said about everybody else up here, which is that you get more from giving more,” he said. “Everybody that’s come up here has said that they didn’t do this on their own. They had the support of the community, and that’s what makes this community great.”
It’s something he knew before he opened his business in Tracy in 2000, so he has always been glad to say “Yes” when folks ask for contributions or sponsorships.
“When I grew up it was the local businesses that supported the sports teams and supported the schools and supported the kids and that sort of thing, and so I knew that wherever I set up my practice I wanted to live in that town so that I could be one of those persons that has their name on the kids’ shirts.”
Organization of the Year – Tracy City Center Association
The past 3 years have been tough for small businesses, but in Tracy’s historic downtown the leadership of Tracy City Center Association assured that many of Tracy’s small businesses would thrive.
The chamber describes TCCA as a group that seeks to guide investment of public and private capital, promote educational, cultural, artistic, charitable and social events, and ultimately work toward the economic well-being of residents, employees, business and property owners in the downtown.
“We were able to form a district and garner support immediately post-recession, and that was a challenging time for our organization,” said TCCA interim executive director Kristen Kardous, highlighting the value of partnerships, including that with the chamber. “With the stakeholders, the property owners, the merchants and the community our downtown was able to be successful.”
“We were so fortunate not to lose very many small businesses, and it was because of your support. You guys really, really homed in on shop local, and I know how a local organization who really banks on that community support, I couldn’t have been more proud to be from Tracy.”
Challenges for TCCA including the loss of Executive Director Dino Margaros, who died unexpectedly in August.
“It didn’t matter where you came from or what your belief was, he truly valued you and your input. I’m just so proud to be part of Tracy City Center Association. I am so proud to have had the chance to work next to Dino Margaros.”
The chamber added a special award to the evening’s presentations with an Appreciation Award for the Margaros family, accepted by Dino’s sister, Mia Rosenfeld.
Professional of the Year – Genaro Cueva
Genaro “Junior” Cueva has been part of the Tracy Boys & Girls Club since 2001 when he moved to Tracy as a teenager with his family. Since then he has been guided the growth of basketball, flag football and soccer leagues as the club’s athletic director, and served as unit director at North School and the Richard O. Hastie Clubhouse on Lowell Avenue, the main site for the Tracy Boys & Girls Club.
He has been the club’s Director of Operations since 2016, more recently distinguishing himself by keeping the club active during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. He said that the other professionals in town make up the village that make the Boys & Girls Club successful.
“As I look in the audience, there’s people here that do Boys & Girls Club -- whether it’s teachers, board members, school board people -- we are all involved in the same way.”
“If the lights go out we have a local contractor whose kid is a club kid, and he comes in and does it. If our floors go bad we have a local floor company that will get our floors right so we can get 150 kids playing basketball on Saturday. We’re the true testament of a village.”
The club’s growth is the biggest sign of that success.
“This time last year we had seven Boys and Girls Clubs. We currently have 15 for every single K-8 school and a high school. We just opened our new site at Jefferson.”
Ambassador of the Year – Michaela Toscas
Michaela Toscas said her inspiration growing up was her grandfather, who was active in his hometown’s chamber of commerce and showed her the value of strong relationships between businesses and their communities.
“He inspired me to follow in his footsteps and be so locally involved. He was also my business mentor and taught me a lot from a young age,” she said.
As a businesswoman Toscas opened Higher Elevation, a cannabis dispensary business, in 2016 and then became a consultant for similar businesses, helping 28 other dispensaries navigate the approval process for adult-use cannabis shops while also working as a legislative consultant on cannabis issues. Last month she gained Tracy Planning Commission approval to open a cannabis delivery business in Tracy.
Through numerous boards, commissions and advocacy groups she has helped shape cannabis policies and has been an advocate for non-cannabis businesses, including those with the Tracy Chamber.
“I’m so happy to be involved in this community that I call home, and it’s my passion to be able to support our local businesses in town.”
Emerging Youth of the Year – Julia Cordero
Julia Cordero can list all of the accomplishments that any college-bound, career-bound high school senior aspires to: 4.3 grade point average, varsity athlete (volleyball and track and field), campus club leader (Key Club, Art Club, Interact), community volunteer and intern at a local business, D’Angelo Law, Inc. in Tracy, as she prepares for a career in international relations and affairs.
She said that recognition as Emerging Youth of the Year becomes so much more meaningful when she sees the other people giving and receiving awards on Friday.
“I will admit, looking around this room I’m overwhelmed, truly overwhelmed, to be surrounded by people who have already accomplished so much in their life, and I’m only here, just a senior, just starting off my journey,” she said. “It’s overwhelming and a bit scary, but in fairness, as a senior I will grow up and I will conquer the world.”
“With growing up comes possibilities. The possibilities are here because of every single one of you: my parents, who made sure I had more opportunities than they had growing up, to leaders in the community who made sure we had proper government, but most importantly to the female figures here in this room who have paved the way for women like me. I thank you so much for that.”
From the Heart – GFC Tracy Woman’s Club
GFC Tracy Woman’s Club was due for recognition as the place where Tracy women, and some men too, bond over their dedication to community service.
“We are celebrating 101 years of service through volunteerism,” club President Karen Rickman told the crowd. “Our volunteers represent how you give back to your community with your heart. We support non-profits through service and donations. Tracy’s Woman’s Club does amazing things throughout our community without asking for recognition.”
The faces among the crowd joining Rickman on stage are familiar to anyone who has seen dedication to service in action, be it through charities, political activity or business advocacy.
“This is just a portion of our Woman’s Club. We have almost 100 members,” Rickman said. “I’m very proud of all of them and they represent our city and we do so many things that a lot of people don’t realize that we do.”
Administrator of the Year – Susan Hawkins
North School Principal Susan Hawkins expressed her love for her job by naming some of the people she works with on a daily basis, including the administrative staff for Tracy Unified School District in attendance at Friday’s event.
“Tracy Unified is the most amazing place to work. We are so supported by Dr. Rob Pecot, our associate supes, we have here, Julianna Stocking and Tania Salinas. Thank you Dr. Mary Petty, Bobbie Etchverria, Sean Brown for being here and supporting me.”
“The reason I stand here is because of them. Because of our entire school district who is so supportive, who is always there, who works together, who are a great family. I can’t imagine being anywhere else.”
During her career at Tracy Learning Center and North School she has been a teacher for grades 4, 5 and 6, with a support role in 7 and 8, curriculum specialist, communications specialist, instructional coach, assessment coordinator, assistant principal and principal.
Along the way she learned that success comes down to the relationships one builds.
“I’m so honored to accept this, not because of me but because of the entire school district I’m so honored to be in this room filled with people who are passionate people who do so much for the Tracy community.”
Entrepreneur of the Year – Suzanne Spragge
Suzanne Spragge opened her craft room in 2016, where people could paint as a way to relax. The fourth anniversary of her business came around about the same time that the COVID pandemic took hold, but instead of choosing isolation she saw art as therapy that her community needed. That’s when she opened The Stained Canvas on Central Avenue.
“This is really a dream come true. I never imagined being where I’m at today, and it’s all because the community and my family and friends,” she said. “Art is a therapy and during COVID it was something that brought everybody together.”
It was a big a risk at the time but she chose the right path.
“If you have a dream and a passion just go for it. No matter how many blockades have been there for you guys, move past that. I’ve had so many walls that have come up. People saying you can’t do this. I’m a mom of seven, so I feel like if I can do this, you all can do this.”
Agriculturist of the Year – Bobby Costa
For 34 years Bobby Costa has run the family farm in Tracy, and has worked with his father and sons, wife, mother and daughter running the business.
His fields grow row crops, tomatoes, garlic, carrots, onions, cucumbers, alfalfa, gourds and basil, and when he’s not working Costa coaches his daughter’s basketball team, hunts, and supports his kids as they compete in track and field, football, basketball and participate in other activities.
“I want to start by thanking God for everything in my life. I want to thank my family, my wife Robin, my kids, Bobby, Mason, Avelina, my parents Bob and Evelyn, all those who have helped me along the way and still help me, a lot of you who are here today,” he said.
“As I look out I see people I went to school with, people I played Little League baseball with that are here, people I hunt with, people I play cards with. People we barbecue with, their families. The relationships you make in Tracy, I don’t believe these relationships exist anywhere else in the world, so I’m grateful to be part of the Tracy community, grateful for this award.”
