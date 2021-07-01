Saturday marked a new chapter for the Tracy Chamber of Commerce at its evening Community Awards Gala at Tracy Community Center, held to honor its 2020 Chamber award recipients – featured in Tracy Press’ June 18 issue – and introduce new board members for the year.
The Chamber adopted a Hawaiian luau theme for this year’s event, and guests included local government representatives and business and organization leaders in their best floral attire, comingling with Hawaiian-inspired cocktails and cuisine catered by PJR’s BBQ.
The event is also where the Chamber introduces its new board members for 2021-22, with Tracy Mayor Nancy Young on hand for the formal swearing-in ceremony. Those officers include incoming board chair Lisa Aguilera taking over for outgoing chair John Palmer, who will still remain as a board member.
“As the chamber embarks on its next chapter, we are embracing it with excitement and hope – hope for a brighter future for all of our businesses both large and small, along with the events and programs that are hosted by the chamber that people have come to expect, love and appreciate,” said Aguilera in her opening remarks.
New incoming board members announced for 2021 include Kim Scarlata, Gurtej Singh-Atwal and David Torres.
This was the first large in-person event for the Chamber in over a year, though they assured everyone that a lineup of events was already underway, including Fourth of July, Lobster Fest, the new Tracy Connects and the Tracy Chamber Golf Tournament.
For more information about the Tracy Chamber of Commerce, visit www.tracychamber.org.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
