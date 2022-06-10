The Tracy Chamber of Commerce last week announced that it has postponed the 2022 Bean Festival.
The chamber had planned to revive the festival, last held in 2014, for the weekend of Aug. 27 and 28. On May 25 the chamber board of directors voted to put the event on hold and form a committee to plan for a future festival.
The decision comes as chamber CEO Tamra Spade announced her retirement from the local business group, to take effect on June 30.
In a statement released last week chamber board of directors chair Lisa Aguilera said the delay will give the chamber time to form a committee and include community input into planning of the event.
Also this week the city of Tracy delayed a vote to create a partnership with the Tracy City Center Association for the Fourth of July parade and pancake breakfast.
TCCA is planning to host the parade at 10 a.m. starting at 10th and B streets and ending at the Front Street Plaza.
The balloon liftoff and Tracy Lions Club pancake breakfast will take place at Lincoln Park beginning at 6 a.m.
The partnership with the city and TCCA would have cost the city about $10,000 in waived permit fees, insurance and other city expenses for the parade and pancake breakfast.
The city also planned to host the fireworks show from the former Heinz property next to Tracy High as part of the agreement, but Tracy City Manager Michael Rogers said he recently learned that the Heinz property would be unavailable for the launch of fireworks that night. The city plans to work with South San Joaquin County Fire Authority to find an alternate site before Rogers brings the matter back to the council.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
