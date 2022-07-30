The Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the next class of the San Joaquin County Agricultural Hall of Fame. Now in its 37th year, the hall of fame recognizes the county’s agricultural leaders and mentors who have contributed to agriculture and their communities. At least three living recipients are honored each year with posthumous awards handed out as well.
The Agricultural Hall of Fame displays the photographs and biographies of honorees at the San Joaquin Historical Society & Museum in Micke Grove Park in Lodi, and in the lobby of the Robert J. Cabral Agricultural Center in Stockton. They are also listed on the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce website.
Nomination forms are available from the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce website at http://stocktonchamber.org/ag-hall-of-fame/. Deadline for nominations is 3 p.m. Friday, August 5. For more information contact Timm Quinn at 209-292-8423 or go to www.stocktonchamber.org and click on the Ag Hall of Fame link.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.