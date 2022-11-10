The Tracy Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations from the community for the 2022 Community Recognition Awards honoring outstanding individuals and organizations in Tracy.
Every year the chamber honors members of the community for their achievements, professionalism and leadership as they are nominated by their fellow citizens.
Nominations are being sought for the following awards with the winners being recognized at the Tracy Chamber of Commerce 2023 Awards Gala on Jan. 27:
• Business of the Year
• Entrepreneur of the Year
• Professional of the Year
• Male Citizen of the Year
• Female Citizen of the Year
• Organization of the Year
• Educator/Administrator of the Year
• Emerging Youth Leader of the Year
• Agriculturist of the Year
Nominations should include a 200 word or more explanation why the nominee should be considered for the category selected. Nomination summaries should provide examples of professional, or personal accomplishments and community service involvement.
Nominees do not have to be a member of the Tracy Chamber of Commerce to be eligible for an award.
Nomination forms are available online from the chamber at www.tracychamber.org.
Completed nominations forms are due by Thursday and may be returned by email to info@tracychamber.org, online at the website or by mail to the chamber office at 223 E. 10th Street.
For more information on the nomination process (209) 835-2131.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.