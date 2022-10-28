Editor,
When we get past all the rhetoric and misinformation and start looking at facts, re-electing Nancy Young for Mayor is an easy decision. Two years ago, Nancy campaigned on making Tracy more stable financially, and now our city enjoyed its first balanced budget in more than 10 years. That promise is helping fund key public amenities that our community desperately lacks.
Over the last 20 years many of us have advocated for an Aquatic Center. Nancy has remained a constant supporter for our efforts. While on city council, she always voted in favor of the Aquatic Center and even campaigned alongside us to get Measure V passed. Measure V funds continue to be the driving factor to getting these public amenities built, but it also takes political willpower to move things forward, which is what Mayor Young continues to do.
Under Mayor Young’s administration a new disc golf course was built at Dr. Powers Park and three new public parks have opened in Tracy Hills. Legacy Fields Phase 1E is scheduled to be completed next spring and the Multi-Generational Recreation Center and Aquatics Center are scheduled to break ground in 2023 and open in 2025. Funding has also been approved for the design of the Ritter Family Ballpark and design for a new Nature Park.
As we have experienced over the years, it doesn’t take much to derail public amenities projects. The Aquatic Center, which was approved several times, is a great example of how difficult it’s been to bring these projects to fruition. I’m supporting Nancy Young for Mayor. We need an experienced leader who does not waiver in her support for public amenities. We need this type of leader in Tracy. Please join us in supporting Nancy Young for Mayor.
Sandi Taylor, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.