The Tracy area’s cherry harvest is two weeks later than normal, but yields and quality of cherries coming off trees in local orchards are top-notch.
The harvest is now into its second week, and the weather now is great with sunny days and moderately cool nights. It couldn’t be better, reported Mike Rinauro, a partner in ALR Farms who is also a regional field representative for Cinchiolo-Stimilt packers in Stockton.
“Things were different in February and into March when rain that continued on and off for more than a month kept bees from flying and slowed blossoms from developing,” he said.
But the delay didn’t cause any damage to cherries that are now being harvested in the West Side cherry growing area that includes Patterson, Westley and Tracy.
And packers and growers are receiving a healthy price for the crop, which so far has been centered in the Coral variety.
The advantage West Side growers have in the marketplace is that the harvest in the Linden-Lodi area, heavy with bings, an older variety, is a week behind and is just getting started.
Some 600 California cherry growers produce an average of 6.2 million 18-pound boxes of cherries a year. About 60 percent are sold in the U.S. as the earliest cherries of the year, and 40 percent are exported, mostly to markets in the Pacific region, including Japan and Australia.
