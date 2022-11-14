A 7-year-old boy from Tracy was killed when the off-road vehicle he was riding on overturned Sunday afternoon off Tom Paine Road.
The California Highway Patrol reported that officers responded at 2:48 p.m. to a report of an overturned off-road vehicle on Tom Paine Road north of Canal Boulevard.
The CHP determined that a 72-year-old Tracy man and the boy were riding in an Artic Cat 700 heading east in the front yard of a home on private property when for unknown reasons the driver sideswiped a parked vehicle on the property.
The impact caused the Artic Cat to overturn and threw the driver and the boy from the vehicle.
Both the driver and the boy were taken to San Joaquin County General Hospital where the boy died from his injuries.
The CHP said the driver received major injuries in the crash and neither rider was wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash.
