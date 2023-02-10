Sisters Denise Snider and Fran Block set out to bring the storybook characters they had imagined to life. Along the way they taught themselves to become publishers, with all of the joy and stress that comes along with the job.
The result is “Hammie’s Help Squad,” a children’s book that features a Scottish terrier who enlists his friends and neighbors to help another neighbor in need.
It took a couple years for Hammie to become the fully-formed creation who would lead them to their publishing adventure. They started off by creating characters that would remind them of people they knew in real life -- an aunt and an uncle, a friend from their 2 years on the San Joaquin County Civil Grand Jury -- and Hammie is the fictional counterpart to Hamish, the sisters’ Scottish Terrier.
The book is geared toward children ages 1 to 6, and it is the type of book that parents can read to children, and as children begin to recognize words and associate them with pictures, they can read the book on their own.
“My grandkids, because we’re so close, I was babysitting for many, many years for them, there were books that I would read every single day, the same book, to the kids,” Denise said. “They learned to love it and they learned to recognize it and they didn’t want to change. They didn’t want to deviate. This would be that kind of book: Read it to me again.”
The sisters share a split-level home in south Tracy. Their living spaces are divided so that each can work in solitude if needed, or they can work together in the home’s common spaces and talk about the characters and storylines they wanted to create.
“We would just throw out ideas. We’d go to bed and wake up in the morning and Fran would come up for coffee and, ‘Do you have any ideas? I’ve got an idea. Let’s write it down,” Denise said. “We were always cropping up with ideas, so it doesn’t matter if you’re working or not working or what time of day it is. There’s always ideas that you can put on paper.”
The real-life Hamish greets visitors with a loud bark, but quickly becomes friends with newcomers. The fictional Hammie lives in a big back yard with a forest on the other side of the fence. He has become friends with Roger, an owl who lives in the tree that spreads over Hammie’s doghouse. As the story unfolds across 10 scenes spread across 20 pages, they come to the aid of Mr. and Mrs. Bird, a couple who lost their birdhouse in a windstorm.
After pulling them from the remains of their birdhouse Hammie invites them to live in the tree in his yard.
“He creates this home for them and they become, of course, best friends, and that’s what creates Hammie’s Help Squad,” Denise said, adding that once all of the characters become friends they pledge to help others.
“The next book that we’re going to do, all of the birds and Hammie are going to get together and help a local cat,” Denise said. “Anybody that’s in need, they want to help them.”
Once they had an idea of what these characters would look like they searched for an illustrator, eventually choosing Manteca artist Shane Burke, a former Tracy resident, to do the drawings.
“Come to find out he’s just this amazing artist,” Fran said. Though they did all of their collaboration online and over the phone, they learned enough about Burke, including an illustration of a lion that won first prize at a Grand Theatre art show, to affirm that they wanted him in on the project.
“He really helped bring these characters to what we wanted,” Denise said. “We’re working on book No. 2, and he’s on board for book No. 2. I’d like to have at least six of them.”
As they made more contacts in the world of publishing they found LuAnn Graffeo-Blonkowski of New Jersey, who would design the full book. Again, all of the collaboration was online.
“We’ve had a lot of help along the way and have been really fortunate,” Fran said. “The people who have helped us have been great.”
The creative process was just the start, it turned out. Plenty of hard work, patience and frustration would be involved as they brought the project to fruition.
“In the process, of course, we had to form a publishing company, which was kind of fun. I was in the publishing business, music publishing, for 40 years, so I kind of knew some things about it, but book publishing is very new and very complicated,” Fran said. “There were times when I was ripping my hair out with the process.”
“That whole process was daunting. With the help of LuAnn, Denise and I struggled through it,” Fran said.
The culmination of all of that work came when they sent the project to Lightning Press of Santa Clara, a company that regularly works with self-publishers. Then it was just the anticipation of getting their first box of the finished product. Next came a devastating setback.
“The absolute hardest thing for me was when we thought we were done, we ordered books, and they came to us in a big box and we opened them up and they were wrong,” Denise said. She explained that the printer had made a mistake in the numbering of the pages, inserting one extra page that rendered the illustrations, designed as facing-page spreads, to be split onto back-to-back sheets.
“We just recently disposed of them, because you can’t even give them to the library, so we had to give them to a shredder. It was heartbreaking,” Denise said.
In order to correct the mistake they had to find someone at the printer’s shop who they could explain the problem to, but at no point in the process did they have an actual conversation with a person.
“It’s all email, or chat rooms or whatever,” Fran said. “You can’t get someone to actually speak to you and say, ‘Here’s what you do.’”
The printer did the job over and sent the second batch of finished books to the sisters. This time they got the finished product that they wanted.
The book has been out since Oct. 1, and they’ve since begun to collect royalties. It’s not enough to make them rich, but they’re not too concerned about that considering that they’re already retired, Denise from a career as a private investigator, and Fran from her career in the music industry.
“The goal for me is to make enough from this book to be able to get into the next book without any outlay.” Fran said. “I don’t know if that’s possible or feasible, but that’s kind of my wish list. Otherwise it’s really a bonus to make money off of it.”
She added that the payoff is just seeing the book make it into circulation. She noted that a friend of hers at McKinley School liked the book and brought it into the classroom.
“It’s really kind of fun to see it get legs,” Fran said, adding that they’ve also brought it to Mockingbird Books on 10th Street, and to the Tracy Public Library.
“The goal of course is to have as many kids see this as possible. Have as many parents get it for their kids, to read it to them,” Fran said.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
