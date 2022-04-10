Chocolate icon right at home in business park

Last October, Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. opened its Ice Cream and Chocolate Factory Outlet in the International Park of Commerce on the west side of Tracy.
It’s a special kind of retail business in a unique location, and I wondered how it was doing 6 months after opening its doors and starting to dish out such specialties as hot-fudge sundaes and packages of chocolate squares.
So last Friday I decided to find out. I headed west on Interstate 205 and turned south onto Mountain House Parkway. A short distance later, I turned right onto a new street called Promontory Parkway, and there on the side of one of the distribution-center buildings I could see “Ice Cream and Chocolate Factory Outlet.” It was not hard to find.
Inside the spacious outlet center located on the corner of the distribution center at 1015 Promontory Parkway was an ice cream soda fountain on one part of the room and packages of a variety of Ghirardelli chocolates and candies displayed on the other side. It was there I met up with the guy who had the answers to my “how’re things going?” questions.
He is Tom Whyte, who managers the new Tracy operation, which is open seven days a week.
“We feel we’ve had a successful start and have been getting good support from Mountain House and, of course, Tracy,” Tom told me. “We’ve had an influx of customers throughout each day, and our busiest times are late in the afternoon and early evening.”
Whyte added that with the recent increase in temperatures most days, it’s rapidly becoming “ice cream weather.” and that means ice cream sundaes — especially Ghirardelli’s signature dish, hot-fudge sundaes — milk shakes, banana splits and a dozen ice cream flavors are gaining in popularity.
The Tracy Ice Cream and Chocolate Outlet is imbedded in the distribution center for Ghirardelli chocolate products made at the company headquarters in San Leandro, Tom reported.
Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. got its start in 1852 when Italian-born chocolatier Domingo Ghirardelli came to San Francisco by way of South America and opened one of the nation’s first chocolate factories near Fisherman’s Wharf.
That location at what became Ghirardelli Square remains the firm’s flagship factory outlet center, which is currently being renovated and scheduled to be reopened in May.
A Ghirardelli ice cream and chocolate outlet center similar to the new Tracy facility is located in Lathrop near the Roth Road Interstate 5 off-ramp. Whyte manages that factory outlet as well.
“We believe there will be a lot of growth in this area as well,” Whyte said. “We’re getting a lot of support from the Mountain House community and, of course, Tracy. He added there are also people who are coming from nearby Central Valley towns and also the Bay Area.
“We feel we have a convenient location close to I-205, and more and more people are discovering that we are here,” the factory outlet manager said.
“A steady flow of customers arrives during the day, but we get much of our business in the late afternoon and early evening, when schools are out and people are coming home from work,” he reported.
Of course, weekends and holidays are busy times, too, and with Easter just a couple weeks away and temperatures rising, it’s becoming “ice cream weather.”
So what do many of the outlet store’s customers order?
“We have sundaes, we have shakes, and we offer bakery items, such as brownies and cookies, as well,” Tom answered. “So you have options.”
Waffle-dip cones and waffle-dip bowls and hot fudge for Sundaes are made in-house along with whipped cream. “The world-famous hot-fudge sundae is our signature item.” he noted.
Featured on one side the outlet center is a variety of chocolate items turned out at the chocolate factory at the San Leandro headquarters of Ghirardelli, which is a division of the Swiss confectioner Lindt & Sprungli.
Chocolate items, sold at a 25 percent discount from retail prices available elsewhere, come in a variety of formats and can be selected from the outlet store’s “pick and mix” area along with a variety of gift items.
As Tom and I were taking a look at the chocolate-item sales area, a woman and three children came by.
Bernadette Kennedy, a Tracy resident, told us she was a big fan of the Tracy Ghirardelli factory outlet center.
“I’m originally from San Francisco, and Ghirardelli was a familiar name for me and Ghirardelli Square a major landmark in The City,” she said. “When I come here, it’s like being back home.”
A new Ghirardelli landmark is now being established. Its address: 1015 Promontory Parkway, Tracy.
Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com
