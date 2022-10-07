Editor,
Proposition 1 to pass, 50% plus one. Yup, a majority. Mind you a majority of politicians at the state capitol support Proposition 1. What can we do if we don’t want it to pass? We need that plus 1. There are 26,976,858 eligible voters here in California, 22,005,243 are registered voters.
It’s not like we don’t have choices, we do. Does anybody remember the movie Forest Gump? He had a friend named Bubba.
Anyway, like Bubba was sayin', shrimp is the fruit of the sea. You can barbecue it, boil it, broil it, bake it, saute it. Dey's uh, shrimp-kabobs, shrimp creole, shrimp gumbo. Pan fried, deep fried, stir-fried. There's pineapple shrimp, lemon shrimp, coconut shrimp, pepper shrimp, shrimp soup, shrimp stew, shrimp salad, shrimp and potatoes, shrimp burger, shrimp sandwich. That - that's about it.
And when it comes to birth control I imagine I would say to Forest, “Forest, there has to be a better way. Like using the Cap, Combined Pill, Condoms, Contraceptive implant, Contraceptive injection, Contraceptive patch, Diaphragm, Female condoms, Female sterilization, Intrauterine device, coil, Intrauterine system, Progesterone-only pill, Vaginal ring, Vasectomy, Natural family planning (fertility awareness).” Yes, we can.
Like Neil Young wrote and sang “She hates her life, and what she's done to it there's one more kid that'll never go to school. Never get to fall in love, never get to be cool. For all the children who never had a chance, will you be their plus-one? Let them know that they mattered. And for all the children who will fall in harm’s way if this proposition passes, I hope that “Abortions will be safe, legal, and rare.”
Michael Gonzalez, Tracy
