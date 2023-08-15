The California Highway Patrol dedicated its new state of the art Tracy Area Office on East Pescadero Avenue Monday morning as a commitment to the Tracy and nearby communities for decades to come.
Lt. Jo Pini, CHP Tracy Area Commander, welcomed the audience of law enforcement, retired Tracy CHP officers and invited guests to the ceremony.
“This long-awaited momentous occasion has been something in the works for the last 13 years,” Pini said.
She asked the current officers and staff of the Tracy Area office to stand saying,” I can’t thank each and every one of you enough for your dedication in making this move possible. Moving us into this facility, organizing this event while still continuing to provide the highest level of safety, service and security to this great community,” Pini said.
“At the sake of missing someone deserving to be mentioned I would also like to thank you all for being here and the amazing support we feel from our community. I am honored to be part of this community, this office and be part of a such a historic occasion.”
The CHP moved into the new 19,593-square-foot building at 1175 E. Pescadero Avenue in mid-March. The new station features a 4,485-square-foot garage space and a 4,011-square-foot fueling station with an above ground tank and storage building.
The office replaces a 4,312-sqaure-foot building on West Grant Line Road the officers called home since 1975. The dilapidated building didn’t meet current earthquake safety requirements in governmental buildings and required constant maintenance.
Mike Dust, California Highway Patrol Valley Division Chief, acknowledged the importance of the Tracy region roadways.
“Today it’s an honor to be here as a Valley Division commander and highlight the remarkable journey of the Tracy Area and the incredible development of the critical transportation network formed by Interstate 5, 205, 580 otherwise known as the Tracy Triangle,” Dust said. “Tracy, once a humble agricultural town, has transformed into a thriving hub of economic activity and community growth. Over the years this area has witnessed an incredible expansion with a surge in population and a flourishing business landscape as a commercial transportation hub.”
He congratulated the Tracy Area officers and staff for their progress moving into the new facility.
“Behind every thriving community and well constructed highway lies a pillar of support, the California Highway Patrol. Since 1975 the dedicated men and women of the CHP Tracy Area have been entrusted with ensuring the safety and security of motorists on these interstates and the surrounding county area,” Dust said. “Your unwavering commitment to serving and protecting has helped support this community’s continuing prosperity.”
The new station also shows the CHP’s long-term commitment to the local communities.
“Over the years the CHP has responded to the changing landscape of Tracy, the nearby community of Mountain House and the growth of the surrounding areas as the building of this new Tracy office demonstrates,” Dust said. “The officers of the Tracy area not only protect this community, but they are members of it. And this new area office demonstrates the long-term commitment of the CHP to southern San Joaquin County. The evolution of the Tracy Area exemplifies the power of vision, collaboration and public service. The California Highway Patrol will continue to show our timeless commitment to this area.”
Rep. Josh Harder presented the Tracy Area CHP with a certificate and said the new office was long overdue.
“We shouldn’t have to wait 13 years for a building, but man, does it look good. I mean this is a world-class facility, and it’s not just a fancy building with bells and whistles it’s a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Highway Patrol officers who dedicate their lives to keeping our community and our roads safe,” Harder said.
The new station will fill a need brought on by the sheer volume of traffic through area roadways.
“Highway Patrol is more important here than almost any other part of California because we have some of the longest commutes. We send 100,000 residents over the Altamont Pass every single day. And who makes sure those commutes are safe, who makes sure our roads are safe? It’s the Highway Patrol officers right here,” Harder said. “And this is an exciting building because it’s also an education hub that is going to be able to make sure we can bring our community together to talk about our needs, get to know our officers and build a stronger and safer neighborhood together.”
California Highway Patrol Commissioner Sean Duryee thanked officers past and present from the Tracy office for their efforts.
“At a time when so many are willing to criticize, I want to stand with all these men and women today, the leaders in the community, and just recognize what you do and say thank you to the retirees, to the current staff — just a legacy that was built for the rest of us. Regardless of the size of the building, regardless of how beautiful this building is, we’re rooted in a foundation that was established in that old shack that will never change, it’s unwavering,” Duryee said.
He said the original Tracy-area CHP office opened in 1967 when the population was just about 11,000 and a few years later in 1975 moved into the office on Grant Line Road.
“Today, 56 years after the opening of the original office we get to dedicate this new state-of-the-art facility that has space that will allow for the building to be in service for the next 50 years and beyond. This facility will serve as a home base for the nearly 40 officers and staff assigned here,” Duryee said.
“With the ever changing nature of technology in law enforcement modern offices like this are vital for the CHP to provide the level of service the people of California expect, and the CHP is prepared to live up to that expectation,” Duryee said.
Following the dedication ceremony tours of the new facility were given to visitors.
