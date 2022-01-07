The California Highway Patrol is investigating a series of road rage shootings that have happened on freeways in San Joaquin and Sacramento counties over the course of a months in late 2021.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Valley Division of the CHP noted that the division’s Investigative Services Unit has made seven arrests related to eight incidents that occurred between Nov. 2 and Dec. 5, 2021.
Officer Mike Harris, public information officer for the Valley Division, noted that one of the incidents was on westbound Interstate 205 in Tracy on Dec. 1. In that case a man in a black import hatchback shot at another car. One person was wounded, but survived the attack. No arrests have been made in that case. Four other incidents were reported in the Stockton area.
In all, the CHP reported that five people were injured by gunfire in the attacks, which all appear to be unrelated. One person died of injuries sustained after being shot and another was paralyzed. Nearly all of the shootings that the CHP is investigating are believed to be road rage incidents. Two others are believed to be drug related.
As the CHP investigates these incidents it also reminds people to not engage with aggressive drivers, including verbal, visual or physical confrontations, and to call 9-1-1 to report highway violence or aggressive drivers and be prepared to provide as much information as possible.
Victims or witnesses to these incidents may also call the CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit at (916) 731-6400.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
