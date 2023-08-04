Mountain’s Hope Community Worship Center gave away 500 backpacks on Saturday, carrying on an 11-year-old tradition for the local church.
The backpacks were filled with school supplies and families were also able to collect bags of food. Cynthia Chess, founder and pastor of Mountain’s Hope Community Worship Center, said the church was able to raffle off four HP Chromebook laptop computers as well, and there were also food trucks and vendors on-hand with food and drinks for sale.
“We did raffles for those so that everybody could get something,” Chess said.
The church previously held the event in local parks and last year at WorkVine209, and this was the first year that Mountain’s Hope held the event in the church’s parking lot on 11th Street.
Chess followed up Saturday’s event with a special service on Sunday that included a back-to-school blessing for the kids about to begin their new school year.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.