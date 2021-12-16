Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held their first drive-thru live nativity, free to the community, at the church off Valpico Road on Friday and Saturday evenings.
Amber Wells, a member of the congregation was in charge of the nativity, which had been in the works for more than a year.
“So, I had been through one of these when I lived in Fresno and it was a really special experience for my family,” Wells said. “This idea actually came up last year when there were so few Christmas activities available and so few ways to experience the spirit of Christmas.”
Wells said there had been discussion to hold the nativity last year, but the plans were cancelled as COVID-19 restrictions clamped down on activities around the state.
“We had already put a lot of work into it and thought it was something the community would really enjoy, even this year,” Wells said.
Planning for the living nativity, using actors to portray nativity scene characters – from Mary and Joseph to angels and the three wise men – began in August.
About 100 members of the Hidden Lake and Tracy wards came together to fill the cast for the two nights of the nativity, breaking into two shifts each night.
Cast members included mostly youth from 8-to-17-years-old and a handful of adults, Wells said.
The nativity was held on Friday and Saturday evening for three hours each day.
Vehicles went through the church parking lot, driving by each scene, stopping to listen to prerecorded narration and music at each of the scenes accessed on a website with a QR code.
The entire nativity took about 15 minutes to drive through, with visitors receiving an ornament the end.
Wells said she hopes to make the drive-thru nativity at annual event for the church at Christmas.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
