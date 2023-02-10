The city of Tracy will soon have a new commission dedicated to environmental issues.
On a unanimous vote the Tracy City Council agreed to create the Environmental Sustainability Commission, which would serve as an advisory body to the council for a number of issues that have come before the council over the past couple of years, such as waste management, including recycling and composting, urban forestry, including maintenance of city trees along roadways and in parks, water conservation and stormwater management.
The five-member commission would meet once a month and become a forum for matters that could ultimately affect decisions by the city’s planning commission, city council and other boards. It would work closely with the city’s Operations and Utilities Department.
On the same agenda item the council rejected the idea of forming a Government Accountability Commission. Council action on both of these commission proposals reflected recommendations from city staff, which would have to return to the council with formal proposals, including bylaws for the new commission.
The Environmental Sustainability Commission got wide support from members of the public and the council.
Tracy resident Karen Moore commented that the benefit of such commission has already been demonstrated in cities like Oakland and Palo Alto.
“There are lots of programs that are being introduced to help people convert to more green energy,” she said, adding that state and federal programs can provide funding that will help people reduce their energy bills, cut down on greenhouse gases and conserve water.
“To reach those goals we need a robust communication group, which I believe the proposed commission could be responsible for.”
Councilman Dan Evans noted that issues such a commission could address include interacting with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory regarding Site 300, just west of the Tracy Hills development, where high explosives are tested and groundwater is known to be contaminated. He also recalled a fire in a tire dump just south of town more than 2 decades ago, which burned for 2 years and was also an air quality and groundwater concern.
“Residents have legitimate concerns about that. Sometimes we don’t have the resources. I know there were complaints about us not making it out to the meeting at Site 300. There’s five of us, we get a couple more on this commission, that’s more resources we have to get to these meetings and they can report back to city council.”
Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis added that the city is due for an environmental commission.
“We do have the data to support the very real need for an Environmental Sustainability Commission. That was evident by the organic waste conversation that we had last year, year before, and just the fact that we’re moving towards being a greener, more eco-friendly environment, and it’s difficult to do that with just the council body and staff is already labored with a lot of tasks.”
The Government Accountability Commission would be based on a recommendation from 2020 when council members Dan Arriola and Rhodesia Ransom led a subcommittee to create the Tracy Equity and Empowerment Initiative.
Arriola said he was disappointed that staff would recommend not moving forward with the commission, considering that the Tracy Equity and Empowerment Initiative had the full support of the council at the time.
Assistant City Manager Karin Schnaider told the council that matters such as police department oversight, racial equity, social justice and fair housing, tend to be handled on a staff level by most cities, including Tracy, which has an internal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) staff committee.
“Our research has shown that there are typically very few cities that are actually doing an outward commission, that instead it’s basically formed as an internal staff, and that is the work that’s been going forward, to actually get those initiatives done first in-house, and get those done for the cities’ priorities on DEI,” she told the council.
“I don’t want to imply that we’re not moving forward on it, but it’s a matter of basically cleaning up our own house, getting those rules correct in house before getting a commission and asking the community to adopt those initiatives.”
Arriola’s motion to establish the Government Accountability Commission was seconded by Mayor Nancy Young.
“I think this is an opportunity to be transparent and to hold our government accountable, and having a commission in place is a way to do that,” Arriola said.
His motion failed on a 2-3 vote, with Evans, Davis and Councilman Mateo Bedolla opposed.
Arriola’s next motion to establish the environmental sustainability commission passed unanimously.
On a separate agenda item the council agreed to form a council committee for Fiscal Sustainability. It’s an extension of an ad-hoc committee that the council formed in 2020 to address the city’s fiscal health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Council members Dan Arriola and Veronica Vargas sat on that committee.
The council agreed on a unanimous vote to make it a permanent standing committee that would meet on a monthly basis, but was divided on who should serve on that committee.
Bedolla made a motion that he and Evans make up that committee, but before the council could vote on his motion Mayor Nancy Young made a substitute motion that she and Arriola make up that committee, and her motion passed 4-1, with Bedolla opposed.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
