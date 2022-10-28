This week Tracy Earth Project and the City of Tracy planted the final four trees in celebration of Arbor Day and California Clean Air Day, three of which were planted in honor of Dino Margaros, former President and Executive Director of the Tracy City Center Association (TCCA) who died unexpectedly in September.
As a tribute and living memorial, community members Pete and Mary Mitracos and Tracy Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas purchased trees in his honor. Three of those trees are now planted along 10th Street and the fourth tree was planted in honor of Vargas’ son Luciano “Lucky” Vargas.
The trees were planted in front of Valley First Credit Union, Town and Country Kitchen, Main Street Music, and Delta Brews.
In attendance for the tree planting on Wednesday morning were Walter Hayley, Tracy City Chief Arborist, who partnered with Tracy Earth Project on this program; Johnny Oh, President of TCCA; Kristin Kardous, Interim Executive Director of TCCA; Bob Tanner, TCCA Board Member; and Dotty Nygard, President of Tracy Earth Project.
"I want to thank Dotty, Veronica, Mary, and Pete for the trees on 10th Street,” Oh said. “Replacing the trees in memory of Dino is such a great tribute to him. His presence in Downtown Tracy will be felt for generations."
Kardous added, "President Dino Margaros was an incredible, and vital, piece to Downtown Tracy. He helped start Tracy City Center Association (TCCA) back in December of 2009. Dino started as the organization’s President until 2019 when he was hired as TCCA’s Executive Director.
“There are no efforts big enough to show the impact he had on those around him and to our community. We will be suffering this loss for years to come, but I’m proud that the trees we planted will serve as a reminder of his contributions. We will continue to push forward Dino’s visions and goals for downtown."
Nygard said that Tracy Earth Project aims to promote more projects like this with the city.
“We look forward to partnering with the City on projects that improve the overall health and vitality of our community, improve the City’s aesthetics, and help our City to be more sustainable and resilient in the future.”
• For more information on Tracy Earth Project and Tracy City Center Association: https://tracyearthproject.com/, https://tracycitycenter.com/
