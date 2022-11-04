The latest report on the city of Tracy’s efforts to create a homeless shelter anticipates the city starting to move people into new facilities at its Arbor Avenue site before the end of the month.
Assistant City Manager Midori Lichtwardt presented that information at Tuesday’s City Council meeting during a review of what was to be a routine consent calendar item. Tracy resident Robert Tanner asked that the matter, involving a $3.7 million expenditure, be brought up for discussion.
The council’s action authorized the hiring of two service providers: one to operate the 6,300-square foot main shelter, the city’s temporary emergency housing facility at 370 W. Arbor Ave., another to operate a series of interim shelters, including modular buildings, repurposed shipping containers and other small structures just south of the main facility.
On a unanimous vote the council agreed to hire Kingdom Causes, also known as City Net, which has worked in Southern California to bring services and housing to unsheltered people, on a $2.9 million, 12-month contract. City Net would manage the interim shelters, including five modular buildings and eight modified shipping containers.
The council also hired Tracy Community Connections Center for a $829,947, 12-month contract. TCCC would operate the homeless shelter and service center in the 6,300-square-foot Sprung structure, which would house 68 people.
In addition to the two contracts the council voted to direct $2.6 million from its federal allocation of American Rescue Plan Act money toward homeless services.
Both of the groups that the city hired on Tuesday would manage their respective shelters. TCCC would also work in the field to bring people from encampments around town into the shelters, and City Net would work to help people become self-sufficient, and would also direct people toward drug use prevention, mental health and other services.
“If these contracts are approved tonight, and the appropriation, within 2 weeks of contract execution City Net, the on-site facility provider, can be ready to accept clients at the modular facilities, which are currently on-site and have a capacity of about 50 beds,” Lichtwardt told the council.
A contractor hired by the city has already graded the Arbor Avenue site, and in late September the five modular buildings arrived and were set up near the Larch Road entrance to the site. Lichtwardt added that the first of eight modified shipping containers will start to arrive in early December, and once those are installed they would provide another 39 beds.
After that the city is looking at adding additional structures, “tiny homes,” on the Arbor Avenue site.
Meanwhile the city continues to move forward on construction of the 6,300-square-foot Sprung structure, which is expected to be complete next fall. The city previously sought construction bids for that project, but the only bid was disqualified because it lacked necessary forms required to gain federal grants, and also came in at a higher cost than the city had budgeted.
The city originally expected the facility to cost about $6.9 million and the lone bid was about $11.7 million. The city has since revised its cost estimate to about $10.5 million for the project. The deadline for those bids was Oct. 19, and Lichtwardt told the council that the contract should soon be ready for council review and approval.
The city is spending another $3 million on the series of five modular buildings, and Lichtwardt told the council that city staff continues to pursue grants to cover those costs.
Brad Fieldhouse, founder and executive director of City Net, told the council that with Tuesday’s approval he’s ready to start building his staff for the interim facility. In response to a council inquiry, he said that City Net plans to hire local people for the interim facility’s staff.
“We do intend to hire locally. If things were to be approved today we would post tomorrow and we would have a local team hired to operate the shelter,” he told the council.
“Part of our expertise is, we run a number of shelters, and we’re going to be working just up the road in Sacramento opening on a number of shelters there, non-congregate also, and part of the budget that we’ve proposed for the first year does include the growth, adding the shipping containers.”
Lichtwardt also noted that the city’s Homeless Advisory Committee, including council members Dan Arriola and Eleassia Davis, will meet in November and December, with specific dates to be announced, to evaluate progress on the shelter.
Arriola said that he appreciates the work that Lichtwardt and Homeless Services Manager Virginia Carney have put into the project.
“Ultimately what we seeing with these two contracts is a full compilation of services,” he said. “This is case management, mental health, job training, addiction services, everything that we’ve said. This is not just housing. This is wrap-around complete services to solve this problem, and we’re finally getting there.”
