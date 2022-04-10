The Tracy City Council last week approved a construction contract that will bring the first 72-acre phase of the 166-acre Legacy Fields to completion.
On a unanimous vote the council approved a $15.3 million contract with Suarez & Munoz Construction Inc. of Hayward. The council approved the item on its consent calendar, where several items are approved on a single vote with no discussion.
The contract calls for renovation of two baseball fields at the east end of the sports complex, bringing the total number of baseball fields to 10, arranged in two “wagon wheel formations.” The contract also calls for lighting for the eastern cluster of ball fields, plus paving of parking lots, slurry seal of existing driveways through the sports complex, and completion of directional signage.
The city had budgeted $20 million for Phase 1E, to be paid for with revenue from Measure V, the ½-cent sales tax that Tracy voters approved in 2016. The city will use debt financing to come up with the money now. On Tuesday the Tracy City Council approved the issuance of lease revenue bonds, which will provide the money to pay for Phase 1E.
This brings the total cost of Legacy Fields to about $48.2 million so far. When the city first started Legacy Fields in 2012 it invested $11.6 million to create driveways and backbone infrastructure for the sports park with the expectation that the leagues who would use the park – Tracy Youth Soccer League, Tracy Little League and Tracy Babe Ruth – would put in the turf and irrigation for playing fields.
Tracy Little League was able to raise money for the first baseball diamond, and the league got a donation from Sandhu Brothers Farms to build a second diamond. In 2016 the city stepped up its involvement by putting up $5.7 million to finish most of the soccer fields and some of the baseball fields.
Two more phases added up to about $16 million, including about $10 million from Measure V, and brought Legacy Fields to where it is today, including eight soccer fields that host Tracy Youth Soccer League and West Coast Soccer and most of the baseball fields for Tracy Little League and Tracy Babe Ruth.
The contract approved last week includes the $14.9 million base bid, with a bid alternate to replace electrical lines to eastern baseball fields at a cost of $250,000, and a bid alternate to put in new drains in the eastern ball fields at a cost of $100,000. The city adds in the cost of construction management, $1.5 million, plus a $2.3 million contingency fund should additional expenses arise, bringing to total contract to $19.1 million.
