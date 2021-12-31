The Tracy City Council last week affirmed four assignments for city committees.
On a unanimous vote on Dec. 21, the council reappointed Nila Dhugga and Taranjit Sandhu to the Tracy Arts Commission, and appointed new commissioner Trevor Skinner. Sandhu was appointed to the commission in March 2012 and Dhugga was appointed in January 2014. Skinner replaces commissioner Jeff Bordes, who was appointed in October 2017 and whose term was set to expire at the end of the year.
The council reappointed Tod Lieberg to the Parks and Community Services Commission. Lieberg has been on the commission since January 2018, and was also approved on a unanimous vote.
The council also voted to add six members to the city’s Youth Advisory Commission, a panel of 14 youth members and three adult members. The new youth members, and the schools they represent, are: Simrit Randhawa and Alexis McAdams, Millennium High; Vinisha Cherukuri and Kavin Salishkumur, Tracy High; Travis Ha, West High; and Harleen Kaur, Kimball High.
The city will seek to recruit youth members for the YAC again in July, after the end of the school year.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.