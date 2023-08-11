Tracy City Attorney Bijal Patel will stay in her job after the Tracy City Council met in closed session Monday to discuss her employment and emerged after 2 hours and 40 minutes with no reportable action taken.
The State Bar of California had listed the status of Patel’s license as “not eligible to practice law,” meaning that she had been placed on “involuntary inactive status” as of July 1. By Aug. 1 the State Bar had listed her status as “active.”
The State Bar had listed the reason for her inactive status as “MCLE non-compliance,” referring to the Mandatory Continuing Legal Education requirement that all lawyers in California must complete – 25 hours every 36 months – to maintain their licenses.
The State Bar of California confirmed that Patel was placed on inactive status due to her failure to comply with the MCLE requirements by the February deadline, and then missed a June 30 deadline for reinstatement and payment of late fees. The state bar reported that Patel “was placed back on active status as of August 1, 2023, for her subsequent compliance.”
The issue is the latest tumultuous episode at Tracy City Hall, with Mayor Nancy Young sending out a press release on Saturday, calling for a special closed session meeting on Monday to discuss the city attorney’s “appointment, employment, evaluation of performance, discipline, or dismissal.”
Young stated that under the terms of Patel’s contract with the city her “employment was terminated on July 1 when the State Bar suspended her right to practice law.”
Following Monday’s closed session, Todd Amspoker with Price, Postel and Parma LLP, outside counsel for the city, made the report.
“The council met in closed session related to the city attorney. There is no reportable action at this time. Ms. Patel remains the city attorney and direction has been provided to staff,” Amspoker said.
The conflict between the mayor and the city attorney previously had reached a boiling point at the council’s May 16 meeting during a discussion on the council’s Code of Conduct, with Young objecting that the document was being rewritten to give the City Attorney undue authority, and Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis and Councilmen Mateo Bedolla and Dan Evans supporting those revisions.
Monday’s closed session was preceded by about 20 minutes of public comment, with commenters mostly critical of the city attorney, some supportive and some stating that Monday’s meeting would not be the last word on the matter.
“I’ve been an attorney practicing law in active and continuous good standing for 33 years, 31 of those years here in Tracy,” said Tracy resident Steve Nicolaou, adding that the issue is spelled out in state law. In particular, he quoted California Business and Professions Code section 6125: “No person shall practice law in California unless the person is an active licensee of the State Bar.”
“It’s quite apparent that for the entire month of July your city attorney was no longer authorized to practice law in the state of California, but apparently she continued to do so. I found two instances where she participated as a city attorney at two meetings that you had on July 5 of this year. One was a special meeting and one was a closed session.”
Nicolaou added that on Friday he filed a complaint with the State Bar of California against Patel for the unauthorized practice of law, “and I singled out those particular meetings,” Nicolaou said. “You don’t practice law unless you’re in good standing with the state bar.”
Rusher Street resident Robert Tanner told the council that he believes all of Patel’s actions since Feb. 1, which was her deadline to comply with the MCLE requirement, should be called into question, including council actions where Mayor Nancy Young was censured in June just a few weeks after former City Manager Michael Rogers resigned under pressure.
“We’ve had labor contracts, we’ve had a censure, we’ve had dismissal of the city manager at the time, and she helped in getting all of that done while not necessarily being licensed,” Tanner said. “You need to take a look at all of it, from Feb. 1 forward and not just July.”
Tracy resident Tim Silva was more supportive of the city attorney, noting that the State Bar of California should determine her suitability for her job.
“Not public opinion, not what we think she did, not what we think she didn’t do, but what’s her standing with the bar at this present time, and at the time she was considered ineligible.”
“We are trying her and convicting her in the court of public opinion,” Silva added.
“We always jump the gun and come up with all of these accusations before we know all of the facts. I trust my city council and my mayor to sit down in a closed-door session and take in all of the facts and all of the things that have gone on and make the right decision.”
Tracy resident Roy Hawkins added that the council should also bring trust into the conversation.
“Her deliberate act was to ignore her legal responsibility to keep her license in good standing, and then to not notify the council of her inactive license, and then on top of that to continue to practice as city attorney, signing contracts, representing the city in public meetings,” Hawkins said.
“If she is to remain as city attorney this will be another black eye for our city, and will leave a lot of people saying, ‘Why is she still here?’”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
