The City of Tracy has begun its search for a new city manager.
During a closed session on Tuesday the city council affirmed that current City Manager Jenny Haruyama will most likely leave for a new job in Oregon by the end of July. Haruyama notified the council of her pending departure at the council’s June 1 meeting.
“We’re going to hire an interim city manager, so we needed to look at those options,” Mayor Nancy Young said on Wednesday, adding that the council’s goal is to get someone in that position before Haruyama leaves.
Young said it will require an interview process with the council and interim city manager candidates and the council will make the appointment during an open session. No action on the matter is expected at next week’s meeting on July 6, but the council could complete interviews and have a candidate by its July 20 meeting.
If no one is appointed by then, the earliest the council could make the appointment is Aug. 17, considering that the council’s Aug. 3 meeting will be National Night Out instead of a regular meeting.
Young said that in any event, should Haruyama depart without a new or interim city manager in place, Assistant City Manager Midori Lichtwardt would become the city’s lead administrator for as long as necessary.
Young also noted that the council has been in the process of selecting a recruitment firm to take on the search process for a new city administrator and has narrowed down that field to one company. The city has not released the name of that recruiter, pending negotiation and approval of the contract.
