As the city of Tracy prepares to build a homeless shelter, the city will also take steps toward breaking down a homeless encampment that has taken over El Pescadero Park over the past few years.
The latest on the city’s efforts to move people out of encampments and into shelter was one of the main topics at Tuesday’s Tracy City Council meeting. At issue was how much longer the city will allow people to live in tents at the city park. The growing encampment is typical of a trend across the U.S. ever since the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in Martin vs. Boise in September 2018 that a city cannot prohibit camping in parks if that city doesn’t provide adequate shelter for the homeless.
Soon after that ruling Tracy saw homeless encampments move away from obscure places on the outskirts of town and into city parks, and the tent city in El Pescadero Park has kept growing. As the encampment grows so has the frustration of the park’s neighbors.
The 2-hour discussion was the second big issue of the night for the council, following a 3-hour discussion on cannabis business permits. Though the park discussion didn’t start until about 11 p.m., about a dozen people, including neighbors from Louise Avenue on the western side of the park, stayed to tell the council about their frustration of having to endure 2 to 3 years of fires, loud gas-powered generators, fights and drug use that plague the encampment.
Margaret Moore told the council that she has lived on Louise Avenue for 20 years, with the wall that separates her backyard from a row of tents just 22 feet away from her bedroom.
“You guys have no idea what we go through,” she told the council. “We’ve had seven fires. Do you know the fear of running out in the middle of the night because the trees are on fire?”
“We are not unsympathetic. We understand that there is a reason that they’re homeless. We get that, but when did you guys ever stop and think about the eight houses that line that park?”
She added that she has called an exterminator to deal with rats that come into her back yard, and an alarm system that she added with the growth of the encampment regularly alerts her to intruders in her back yard.
“I can’t let my kids out there, I can’t let my grandkids out there. I can’t let my dog out there,” she said. “When they fight they are so close to us that we can hear each other impacting their faces with their fists. There’s a lady that screams all night long. You guys have no idea what the residents go through.”
Rick Pereira, who has lived on Louise Avenue all his life also said that generators running at all hours are a constant disturbance, and also described the fires, including one from last year that burned the fence separating his neighbor’s home from the park, with the flames and smoke punctuated by exploding propane cannisters.
“When they exploded it shattered all of the windows on the whole side of his house,” he told the council.
Longtime Tracy resident Dan Evans was among those who told that council that even in light of the Martin vs. Boise case the city has the authority to prohibit this type of encampment, or at least step up enforcement of city ordinances designed to keep parks clean and safe. Reading from the decision, he told the council that nowhere does the ruling authorize setting up a long-term camp in a city park.
“What it says is, ‘As long is there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize sleeping outdoors on public property,’” he said. “That in my opinion is a compassionate position. I think it’s a responsible position.”
“Nowhere does it say they get to homestead indefinitely. It doesn’t allow for homesteading. It doesn’t allow for gas generators. It doesn’t allow for fires. It doesn’t allow for open drug use. It does not allow that.”
Tracy Police Lt. Miguel Contreras reported at the start of the discussion that the police department is aware of the problems and is prepared to enforce the city’s ordinances, and suggested a new ordinance that will allow police to eventually move people out of the park.
For example, a new ordinance could allow someone to set up a tent between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., but not leave it up long-term, and while people now keep personal possessions in the park the city could limit that to what people can carry.
“What we see right now is excessive hoarding, storage and privatization of our public spaces,” he said, adding that rules on generators, propane tanks and any materials that can cause a fire would also be enforced.
Rather than just moving people out, though, Contreras said this type of enforcement would dovetail with the opening of the city’s planned shelter on Arbor Avenue in the fall.
“Our staff has handed out at least 100 informational cards to the unsheltered at El Pescadero Park, which has our existing muni code on one side and a map and the design of the future temporary housing shelter on the other. We continue this campaign on a weekly basis,” he said.
In the meantime the department is also considering hiring a private contractor for around-the-clock security at the park, naming Rank Security of Modesto, which currently works in the community of Mountain House, as a possible contractor.
Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington added that the department’s strategy would focus on helping folks transition into supportive shelter, as opposed to just removing them from the park.
“The ordinance can go into effect sooner than the shelter is open and that would be our hope. We would not act on moving anyone from the park until we have a place for them to be taken to. But there are conditions regarding generators and the amount of property that people have,” he said. “We don’t want to wait until the shelter is open to start educating on that.”
Vanessa Carrera, Tracy’s assistant to the city manager, said the first phase of the $6.3 million shelter on Arbor Avenue has begun. By the fall the city expects to have a 6,300-square-foot high-tension membrane structure capable of housing 68 beds.
The city hopes to award contracts for additional buildings over the next couple of months, and design should begin this summer for a second phase that would include another building that could accommodate about 100 more beds. A future third phase could include tiny homes or other transitional housing concepts.
Bubba Paris, CEO and executive director of Tracy Community Connections Center, told the council that homelessness is more visible today than it was when he started working with the local homeless service group 1½ years ago, but he credited the city with taking significant steps forward in that time.
“Since I’ve been here everything that we’ve needed to have voted on to progress this issue has been voted on,” he told the council. “You can’t fix something that’s been broke for a long time overnight, but I think we are heading in the right direction.”
He also echoed a sentiment expressed a few times during the discussion, that just giving people a place to go – such as vacant land at the Arbor Avenue site – would still be a step forward.
“If we can give people a place where they can camp in a safe fashion and park their car in a safe fashion we have more of a likelihood to be able to give people back their parks and places that they’re complaining about.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.