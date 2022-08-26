Monday’s town hall style meeting of the Tracy Homeless Advisory Committee covered a lot of territory, and illustrated the increasing tension between residents’ impatience over growing homeless encampments and the city efforts to get unsheltered people out of city parks, including the largest encampment at El Pescadero Park.
The meeting comes a week after the Tracy City Council learned that its plans for a temporary emergency housing facility on Arbor Avenue will be delayed for another year, but last week the council also authorized City Manager Michael Rogers to seek short-term solutions.
On Monday Rogers reported to the committee -- including council members Dan Arriola and Eleassia Davis, who make up the Homeless Advisory Committee -- that he started to make progress over the past week, naming Tracy Community Connections Center Executive Director Bubba Paris as a big help in putting the city in contact with companies that can provide modular buildings that could be installed quickly.
Through there are still details to be worked out in acquiring these units – five 60x24 buildings, about a year old each and previously used in an educational setting – Rogers said those buildings could be installed just south of where the city plans to put a 6,300-square-foot high-tension membrane structure that would serve as a 68-bed shelter.
As of Thursday Rogers could not confirm the name of the company that would provide the units, pending final negotiations, but he hopes to have them delivered as quickly as possible.
“I want to say as quickly as possible, those facilities can be potentially located here to our city within, potentially, the next couple of weeks,” he said.
Paris said he expects those units could be operational as shelters by the end of October.
“I can actually say, we’ve got a solution on the way,” Paris said. “If everything goes perfect and we can do it within the next 2 months we should have a solution. Between the safe parking that we want to do, the modular homes we want to do and the safe camping grounds we should be able to give you back some of your park.”
As a contrast to the encouraging news, the meeting also reaffirmed that the city faces increasing skepticism from the public. While part of the town hall style meeting was devoted to people suggesting solutions to common problems associated with homelessness -- such as land and property available and the types of buildings that could be put there, safety and security, transportation, storage and safe parking – the committee also heard from neighbors of El Pescadero Park, who described how the encampment has caused their own quality of life to deteriorate over more than 3 years.
Neighbors made reference to crimes, drug use, fights, indecent exposure and fires in the park, as well as more high-profile cases, including a shooting in June that left a man in critical condition. They told the committee that the park’s proximity to North School, and children having to walk past rows of tents to get to and from school, should have create a sense of urgency for the city long ago.
“A lot people don’t realize that when we’re walking our children, especially the moms, they’re getting addressed by the people in the park saying, ‘Hey, you live at that house, don’t you?’” said Anna Krohn.
“We’re the ones getting targeted. We’re the ones who are afraid and we don’t always have somebody there to defend us,” she added. “We have a big thing going on and nobody is looking at it. It’s being swept under the rug, left and right.”
A man who gave his name as Chris asked city officials if they have any idea what it’s like living next to the encampment.
“Have you guys been there, and walked around that park multiple times and you guys are OK walking through that?” he said. “I haven’t been in that park in 3½ years. I had my daughter’s fourth birthday party there and haven’t been able to go back.”
“I live across the street from the park and I have to explain to my kids why we can’t go there,” he added. “Do you ever have that conversation with your kids? I don’t think so.”
Davis told the crowd that she was aware of how big a problem the encampment was when she was elected to the city council in 2020.
“I knew that something needed to be done and it needed to be done quickly. It wasn’t fair for families to be subjected to those kinds of living conditions next door to an elementary school, a day care, senior housing and it was an emergency 2 years ago,” she said.
“Nearly 2 years ago when I came to council, this Team Tracy, I asked the team to support relocating unhoused individuals out of El Pescadero Park into the future location of the housing facility. I asked the team to support creating and implementing policies that define how parks and public spaces could be used so we could eradicate the threat to public health and safety at that park for the children and families over there,” she added.
At the council’s Feb. 16, 2021, meeting, shortly after being elected to the council, Davis recalled city staff giving her and Councilman Mateo Bedolla a tour of El Pescadero Park. Davis asked for support to start looking for a service provider who could commit to operating the shelter, and also wanted to begin the discussion of how parks are used, as well as allowing a temporary campground at the Arbor Avenue site.
Davis said on Tuesday that she got no support for her proposals. At the February 2021 meeting Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas suggested that these ideas be discussed through the Homeless Advisory Committee, and Mayor Nancy Young said she would support further discussions about use of parks.
Davis said that lack of progress since then has made her more frustrated than ever.
“I naively thought that I would get the support to fix this problem for our community, especially for the residents, children and families of El Pescadero Park, and it did not happen, and it was an emergency 2 years ago. It’s a travesty today.”
Arriola said that the council now must confirm its commitment to resolving the issue.
“This has been a very challenging issue. This is a very complex issue. We don’t have all of the answers tonight,” he said.
“We do disagree on some things but ultimately I am confident that both Councilwoman Davis and I are committed to solving this problem,” he added. “We’re at a moment in time where we need to stop looking backwards for the blame, and you’re correct, we need to have this problem solved today.”
The meeting was also a chance for the committee to review a proposed ordinance that would update the city’s municipal code to give Tracy Police more authority to cite or arrest people for illegal activities in parks. Revisions to the code make it illegal to dispose of any kind of wastewater or use parks or public areas for storage or dumping of personal items, such as bicycle parts, furniture, appliances, generators or propane tanks.
The ordinance also reaffirms that city parks are closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and reaffirms a prohibition against occupying any camp car, trailer or tent in a city park or public space. It also adds a provision that the city may remove any personal property kept in a public area, and then dispose of that property if nobody claims it.
That ordinance must go to the Tracy City Council for approval, most like at the Sept. 6 meeting.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
