The rollout of new waste containers is under way in Tracy, representing a new system for the city, its waste-hauling contractor and residents to handle and sort the waste from homes and businesses.
Scott Stortroen, general manager at Tracy Delta Solid Waste Management, Inc., said the company started delivering the new containers to homes on Sept. 19. As of Friday he estimates that 21,500 carts – two per-household, a gray container for garbage, and a green container for organic waste -- have been delivered to just over 10,000 homes. He expects distribution of the curbside containers will be complete by Thanksgiving.
He said the company is trying to make the process as hassle-free as possible for customers, whose old garbage and yard waste containers will be collected for disassembly and recycling.
“They’re actually predelivering both carts probably a day before your normal collection day, so when you put your old carts out the following day you would be directed to leave them out,” he said. People will keep their blue recycling containers and continue to use them as before.
“There’s a flyer attached to the new carts that explains what goes in the new carts and when to put it out, and it explains that as soon as they receive their new organics carts they can start participating in the organics program and putting it out weekly. It also tells them to leave their old carts out until they are collected and not to reuse them.”
The new program comes to all cities in California under a state mandate, Senate Bill 1383, signed by then-governor Jerry Brown in 2016. The goal of the legislation is to reduce the amount of organic material going to landfills by 75% by 2025, with the year 2014 as the baseline for that calculation.
The state has defined organic material as more than just yard debris and trimmings to now include food waste, with bones, leftover meat and other kitchen scraps now to be disposed of in the organics container.
When the Tracy City Council approved the program in April it also approved a rate increase that will have waste collection rates nearly doubling for residents over the next 5 years. A household using a 90-gallon garbage container will see its rate go from $43.20 in 2022 to $80.89 in 2026. The increase for those using a 60-gallon container goes from $36.50 to $70.40.
The council got some pushback on the rate increases at the time, and still hears from residents who object to the plan because it doesn’t allow for a smaller container size for seniors and small households that don’t fill a 60-gallon container with garbage every week. Though one option for the council to consider did include a 35-gallon garbage container, that would have meant higher rates for people who use the 60- and 90-gallon containers.
City Public Works Management Analyst Connie Vieira said that reconsideration of container sizes would require a new rate study, though that’s not likely to happen until the city can evaluate the success of the new garbage/organics containers.
“That is something we could potentially look at when we do our next rate study and have it included from the beginning. By that time everybody will have had an opportunity to get used to putting their food waste into the organics container and right-sizing what size waste container they would need.”
The other complaint that has come into the city and Tracy Delta Solid Waste is the outcome when food waste, such as meat scraps, raw or cooked, goes into the containers. Residents have reported that flies go after the waste in the organics container and maggots soon emerge.
Stortroen said disposal of food and kitchen waste in the organics container is part of the state mandate that Tracy Delta Solid Waste and the city must comply with.
“The meat, whether it be raw or cooked, is actually part of SB 1383 and it is one of the organics that they identify as in the regulation as needed to be accepted as organic material in the program,” he said.
The composting process that happens at Tracy Delta Solid Waste’s processing facility on South MacArthur Drive, Tracy Material Recovery and Solid Waste Transfer, Inc., is designed to minimize these pests in the compost windrows.
“Once it’s ground and in the process of composting, our piles are maintained. Obviously it’s a management thing where you maintain your composting operation and you mitigate those issues of flies, maggots,” he said. He added that state permits and monthly inspections, including temperature and soil analysis, require the facility to turn organic waste into compost through a state-approved method.
The temperatures in the windrows will reduce pathogens in the material within 2 weeks, and over the course of 8 to 12 weeks the process, including constant moisturizing and turning, will transform piles of debris into soil suitable for landscaping or gardening.
Stortroen added that plastic bags aren’t allowed in the organics container, and if they’re spotted the at the material recovery facility the entire bag with its contents will be removed and sent to the garbage stream the goes to the landfill.
“Currently there are bags marketed as biodegradable, which I believe are illegal in California, and then they changed the name to compostable, but they still are not recognized by the California Ag Department as certified organic,” he said.
Vieira said that residents who want to reduce the presence of pests should manage that type of waste in the home before it goes out to the curbside containers.
“We are suggesting that residents keep their food waste if possible in either a sealed container or a sealed bag and put it in the refrigerator or their freezer until either the night before or morning of pickup,” she said. “Then they can dump their food waste into either a paper bag, or wrap it in something or put it loosely in the organics container. That’s one way to reduce the maggots, insects, flies, rodent issues that residents seem to be worried about.”
Stortroen noted that the new organics containers aren’t vented like the old yard waste containers, so keeping the lid closed could help reduce the presence of pests. Adding a layer of leaves on top of kitchen waste also helps reduce the likelihood that flies will go after materials buried underneath.
Now the city and Tracy Delta Solid Waste will see how residents comply with the new program. Stortroen said that when it was just yard waste collected the crews working at the material recover site found little contamination. He said that contamination in the blue recycling containers is higher, about 25% to 32%, with people putting items in the blue containers, such as scrap metals and many plastics, that cannot be recycled under existing programs.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
