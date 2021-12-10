Michael Rogers sees the city of Tracy as the best place to put his experience in local government to work, building on what the city has now and preparing for what comes next.
Rogers, most recently the deputy city manager for Glenn Heights, Texas, starts work on Monday after the Tracy City Council unanimously approved his appointment at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Rogers comes to the city of Tracy with 20 years of experience in municipal government. He holds a master’s degree in civil engineering from Michigan State University and a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering from Lawrence Technological University in Michigan. His municipal government experience includes serving as the public works director for the city of Peoria, Ill., and as director of transportation for the city of Raleigh, N.C.
After the council approved his contract on Tuesday Rogers said he was attracted to Tracy because his experience is just right for the city as it continues to grow.
“It’s very similar to the city of Glenn Heights where I’m at right now: a growing community, a fast growing community, a bedroom community where you have so many homes,” he said. “The staffing, let me tell you, you have some great individuals here and I really want to be a part of the future successes that we’ll have here.”
He added that his experience as an engineer dealing with infrastructure issues will be a good fit for Tracy.
“There are so many other great things that can happen with this city because of the geographic location of where we’re at, and I really want to be a part of that, because I believe my experiences throughout my career have really helped me and positioned me to make a difference here in the city of Tracy.”
He also said that he respects Tracy’s significant public involvement.
“I want to make sure we are a transparent community, that we have public input and the public can actually be a part of our processes moving forward. I think that’s going to be a very important because I hear the community and we have to make sure the community is heard as we grow.”
Rogers also acknowledged the need to be proactive on long-standing issues, with a planned homeless shelter and aquatic park just a couple of examples.
“My whole belief is, we have to get things moving. We have got to start implementing some things, and that’s what I really am going to make sure, that in this administration, that we’re starting to move these projects forward,” he said.
The council approved his appointment, including his annual salary of $262,444, on a unanimous vote, with little discussion except to welcome Rogers to the city.
“We are excited that he has agreed to be part of our team,” Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas said. “He has a very impressive resume with an excellent background and a lot of multiple things that we are going to be putting to use in our city, as our city is very dynamic, is growing and I’m anxious to have a new beginning.”
Council members also acknowledged the service of Interim City Manager Bob Adams, who has been with the city since mid-August.
“I’ve never regretted the choice, not for one moment and you’ve proven yourself to be very valuable to our organization,” Mayor Nancy Young said. “I truly appreciate you for coming out of retirement, to come from Utah, all the way to California.”
“I really believe we’re in a good place as we transition into the future and pass the baton to the new person at the helm of our city,” Young said.
Rogers is the 12th city manager that the city has had since 1954 and the fourth city manager the city has had in the past 7 years. Troy Brown was city manager from September 2014 until the council fired him in September 2017. Tracy Fire Department Chief Randall Bradley, now the chief of the South San Joaquin Fire Authority, which serves the city of Tracy, served for 18 months until the council hired Jenny Haruyama as city manager in May 2019. Haruyama resigned in August and the council hired Bob Hall & Associates to recruit candidates for the job.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
