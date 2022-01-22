Keith Pemberton doesn’t think of himself as a hero, but he didn’t think twice before taking action to protect the fellow city employees that he does think of as heroes.
Pemberton was selected as the city of Tracy’s Employee of the Year for 2021, in large part because of the action he took a year ago when an erratic driver threatened the lives of people working on a cleanup effort at El Pescadero Park.
It was about 8 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2021, when Pemberton was part of a public works crew helping Tracy Police code enforcement officers clean up around the homeless encampment at El Pescadero Park. While they were working a man driving a black sedan sped into the park, drove on the grass and started spinning the car around, hitting a code enforcement officer and nearly hitting other people in the park.
Tracy City Manager Michael Rogers, who presented Pemberton with the Employee of the Year certificate at Tuesday’s Tracy City Council meeting, described what happened next.
“When one of our code enforcement officers had been intentionally struck by a vehicle that was driving erratically in the area this employee maneuvered a large backhoe/loader to shield this officer from that vehicle, preventing further injury and protecting others in that area,” Rogers said.
“His action that day demonstrated his preparedness to act, his familiarity with the tools at his disposal, and his abilities to recognize an escalating situation that required immediate attention. His quick thinking and life-saving actions protected the injured officer so his fellow coworkers could administer first aid and call 9-1-1.”
In accepting the award Pemberton said that he had heard himself referred to as hero, but he was humble about describing the action that he took.
“The police officers and members of this city are a tight-knit family and they are all heroes to me,” he said, adding that the greatest reward was knowing that his actions allowed fellow city employee, code enforcement Officer Shawn Potter, to return home to his family. Potter had to be rushed to the hospital, and he recovered from his injuries and returned to his job.
“What was really cool was when Shawn Potter, for Christmas, sent me a text, and had his little girl there, the sweetest little thing, and he said ‘Not only do I thank you for saving me, my daughter thanks you,’” Pemberton said. “That was something, I can’t even describe with words.”
During the incident, after Pemberton maneuvered the backhoe/loader between the spinning car and the people in the park, the driver of the car led police on a chase through town. Police eventually chased him down and arrested the man, who was charged with a long list of offenses, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, and remains in San Joaquin County Jail awaiting sentencing.
