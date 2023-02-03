The raising of the Pan-African Flag at Tracy City Hall marked the start of Black History Month in town, and was a chance to recognize Tracy’s own history as African Americans have established themselves as civic and community leaders.
Mayor Nancy Young, the first African American mayor for the city of Tracy, was the host of Wednesday’s event after she got a unanimous vote from the Tracy City Council on Monday to raise the red, black and green Pan African Flag, created in 1920 to represent people of African heritage around the world, on one of City Hall’s flagpoles.
The 2½ hour event included speeches, songs and history highlighting what Black History Month means to people.
“I chose the topic of breaking glass ceilings, because glass ceilings are the barrier to advancement in a profession, especially affecting women and members of a minority,”Young said. “It’s invisible, but it’s there, so all of us who have experienced that know that it’s there.”
“Today we are honoring trail blazers that actually did not just crack the ceiling, but broke that ceiling so others could follow through alongside us.”
Young summarized Tracy’s own Black History by recalling the “History of Glass Ceilings Broken for African American City Leadership,” starting with Evelyn Tolbert, who was elected to the Tracy City Council in 1998, making her the first African American to be elected to the council since the city was founded in 1878. Tolbert served until 2010. She was unable to attend Tuesday’s event.
Mayor Pro Tem Eleassia Davis read Tolbert’s biography before the city council presented her son-in-law, former Parks and Community Services Commissioner James Atkins, with a certificate of recognition.
“She’s a special woman and in large part she’s the reason I am standing here as a council member and Mayor Pro Tem,” Davis said. “I acknowledge and recognize that I am standing on her shoulders as well as the shoulders of our Mayor and former Councilmember Rhodesia Ransom. That’s not lost on me ever.”
Young was elected to the council in 2012, became the first African American Mayor Pro Tem in 2019 and was elected as the city’s first Black Mayor in 2020, and the first in San Joaquin County as well. Ransom was elected to the council in 2014 and Davis was elected in 2020. When Davis was chosen as Mayor Pro Tem last month it was the first time in the city’s history that two African American elected officials have held the two top spots on the council.
Also recognized was Tracy Police Chief Sekou Millington, who became the city’s first African American police chief when he was hired in 2020.
Millington noted that he was born in South America and came to the U.S. as a youth when his family moved to Brooklyn.
“I always had to work harder, push hard to be just another one of the students at the school. It built a work ethic in me,” he said. “I’m really talking to the young people here today. This is meant for you. You’re the future of what Tracy is going to be. You’re going to sit up here as council members, chief, city manager, fire chief. You’re what’s going to make the city continue the legacy the city has already established.”
Wednesday’s program included a summary of the history of Black History month, presented by Kehia McKinney. She described how the observance originated in the early 20th Century and became widely recognized in 1976 when the Association for the Study of African American Life and History advocated making what had been a week-long observance into a month-long commemoration. Congress officially declared February Black History Month in 1986.
“Every advance, improvement in our quality of life and access to … determine our destiny has been achieved through struggle,” she said, concluding with a quote from the late Congressman John Lewis:
“Do not get lost in a sea of despair. Be hopeful. Be optimistic. Our struggle is not the struggle of a day, or a week, a month or a year. It’s the struggle of a lifetime. Never be afraid to make some noise and get in trouble: good trouble.”
The crowd at Wednesday’s event was a multi-cultural group, and Gwendolyn White, President of the Tracy African American Association, said that inclusiveness is the goal of her organization.
“We want to include everybody. We may be a Black organization, but we’re people who care, who want to serve the community and make sure everyone is treated equally. That’s all we ever ask,” she said.
Mel LaGasca cited his own multi-ethnic heritage, and everything those cultural groups have offered in his life.
“I think it all boils down to storytelling. Each family member here, each person here had an opportunity to share a story, and that’s how we learn,” he said, telling his own stories of working in local farm fields and an Alaskan fish cannery where a people from a wide variety of cultural backgrounds worked together.
“What an education. When you’re around other people you learn about them. If you’re not around those people how are you going to know? How are you going to know them?” he said, adding that he learned about prominent African American scientists and mathematicians while working at Sandia National Laboratory for 34 years.
“Our history books sometimes overlook that, and sometimes it’s our responsibility to find that out. If we want to acknowledge our contributions we need to do a little more than K-12. We need to do a little more research ourselves. We have a responsibility to learn how to research, and to share, just like I’m sharing with you.”
