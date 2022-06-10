A long-awaited shelter for Tracy’s homeless people is now under construction.
On Tuesday the Tracy City Council commemorated progress on the shelter with a groundbreaking ceremony, which also allowed city leaders to describe how the new facility, the culmination of more than 3 years of effort, will become the city’s headquarters for services for the unsheltered.
Councilman Dan Arriola, who was appointed to council’s Homeless Advisory Committee in April 2019, along with then-councilwoman Rhodesia Ransom, described how the 4.8-acre site on Arbor Avenue is just one aspect of the city’s Homeless Strategic Plan.
“We’ve developed an incredibly comprehensive plan to address homelessness for the city of Tracy, and it can be summarized in four quick parts,” Arriola told the crowd of about three-dozen people.
“One is to address housing in the short-, mid- and long-term. Second is to create a navigation center here on this site, where we will be addressing addiction issues, mental health issues, family reunification, job training and more in this single navigation center to make sure there is a comprehensive solution to this problem.”
He went on to describe how public agencies, including law enforcement, will strive to make sure people are treated fairly as they are urged to accept services, and how the city’s strategy will include outreach to people at risk of homelessness.
“Today we are recognizing that people experiencing homelessness are deserving of respect and dignity. They deserve to be housed, to have their needs met, and today on this site we are going to be starting that.”
Ransom, who is now a representative for Congressman Josh Harder, said it was the work of two city councils. She was on the council that initiated the Homeless Strategic Plan in May 2020, as was former Mayor Robert Rickman, now a San Joaquin County Supervisor, and she acknowledged the work of the present council as it continues to direct funding toward homeless services.
“I’m very proud to be part of a city that is going to be inclusive inside the triangle for all of our residents, and is very aware of the fact that we really need to be able to provide support services if we are to create the community that will lift people up and give people opportunities,” Ransom said.
City Manager Michael Rogers described the phases of the shelter project, including a 6,300-square-foot structure that will accommodate 68 beds and include a day room and offices for operations, administration and client services.
“We are currently in the process of identifying a service provider to operate this facility 24/7 -- this is going to be ongoing – and also to provide case management to connect the clients to health care, employment and housing resources. So there’s going to be a lot of important things that are going to be housed right here in this facility where we’re standing right now.”
Rogers said the city has secured $7.6 million for the project and the Tracy City Council has committed $1.8 million for the first two years of operations and maintenance of the facility.
The council awarded a $2 million contract in April to Grade Tech Inc. of San Ramon to prepare the site, and as of Tuesday the site had leveled and prepared for the next step. On May 3 the council agreed to purchase the 6,300 square-foot Sprung structure for $455,000, and contracts for construction, installation of city utility lines and storm drains, and for driveways through the site and other buildings are still to come.
Rogers said the first phase should be complete in fall, and will be followed by a second phase that will include a building to accommodate 100 more people who are making the transition toward housing and jobs. A future third phase will direct people toward permanent housing.
Mayor Nancy Young described how the effort started with a community homelessness task force started by Arriola and Ransom 2 years before the council appointed them to the ad-hoc committee. She went on to cite partnerships with multiple agencies and community groups, including the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, which allocated $3.66 million last July for the first phase of Tracy’s shelter.
“The county’s contribution closed a funding gap that made it possible for us to move forward with the first phase of this very important project,” Young said. “There are a lot of foundations that have been made that we’re building on today, but we’re excited because this is the day that we’re literally breaking ground to make it happen this year.”
Rickman added that as a supervisor he sees homelessness county-wide.
“If you look at the homeless situation here in the county, it’s not just one city and it’s not just the county. If we’re going to solve this problem and fix this problem, it’s going to take all of us,” he said.
Councilwoman Eleassia Davis, who replaced Ransom on the Homeless Advisory Committee, added that the benefit will also be for people who have seen encampments arise near their homes, including in El Pescadero Park.
“While I’m extremely excited about this shelter, this facility that’s being built, I’m excited for our community because I believe it’s time for us to restore parks and public spaces to the children, families, for everybody that pays into those and deserves to have safe places to play and recreate.”
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.