A new city recreation center could be under construction at Ceciliani Park as early as next summer now that the Tracy City Council has approved a design contract for the long-planned center.
On Tuesday council approved, on a 4-0 vote with Mayor Pro Tem Veronica Vargas absent, a $3.3 million contract for the planning and design of the $40 million multi-generational recreation center.
Richard Joaquin, the city’s parks planning and development manager, reported that LPA Inc. of Sacramento was the top pick among 11 companies that had turned in requests for proposals in November 2021.
The request was for design of a 30,000-square-foot center. The multi-generational center, identified in the city’s 2013 Parks Master Plan, is one of the city’s big projects that would be built using Measure V revenue, money that comes from a ½-cent sales tax that Tracy voters approved in 2016.
Tracy’s Capital Improvement Program budget shows that the city has nearly $4 million worth of Measure V money in-hand right now, with another $16 million to be allocated in the 2022-23 fiscal year. A special City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Tracy City Hall will be a step toward identifying when the rest of money needed to meet the project budget will be available.
The city envisions the center as having a lobby and lounge, a gymnasium, multi-purpose room, a library and educational center, a teaching kitchen and outdoor amenities.
Last year the council made the center a top priority, along with the aquatics center in the Ellis development and completion of the first phase of Legacy Fields at the north end of town. The council also agreed in August that the multi-generational center could end up as two separate facilities, including one at Ceciliani Park.
Joaquin explained that LPA will come up with a plan on how the center will fit in at Ceciliani Park, which covers 5 acres along Lauriana Lane between Cypress Drive and Tennis Lane. Part of LPA’s job will also be to find another city-owned property that could accommodate features that couldn’t be incorporated in the Ceciliani Park project.
The city expects LPA to begin work right away, starting with the conceptual design phase, with more precise cost estimates likely to be identified by mid-summer. A traffic study will also be required, and by September the city expects to have a schematic design for the project. The city could send the project out for construction bids by the end of the year, according to Joaquin’s report.
• Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
