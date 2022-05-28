The city of Tracy has a new development services director as of Monday.
The city announced last week that Kris Balaji was selected to take the job, replacing Andrew Malik, who retired last summer. Bill Dean, assistant director of development services, has served as interim director of development services since then.
Balaji is a licensed professional civil engineer in California with over 30 years of experience managing and delivering public infrastructure projects. As the Director of Development Services, Balaji will oversee the city’s planning, building, and engineering divisions.
According to the city’s 2021-22 budget the department includes the equivalent of 59 full-time employees and has an operating budget of nearly $15.8 million. The director’s position has a salary range of $185,783 to $225,781.
He comes to Tracy after serving as director of the San Joaquin County Public Works Department where he managed a staff of about 400 engineers, planners, administrators, and maintenance professionals. That department has a $150 million budget and cares for the county’s highways, bridges, water resources, flood control infrastructure, solid waste, development services, environmental services, and water and sewer utilities services.
Prior to that he managed transportation operations for two global architecture and engineering firms and served in various capacities for the California Department of Transportation. He is a certified Project Management Professional and holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in civil engineering.
Balaji mentors college students and has taught his native language, Tamil, to second-generation Indian youth in the Sacramento area for more than 15 years. He has served on the Transportation Research Board’s Committee on Educating the Workforce and has been an instructor at the Project Engineer and Bridge Engineer Academies, teaching leadership and transportation policy and funding.
Balaji has served on the Sacramento County Planning Council, the Intelligent Transportation Society-California Board of Directors, has been the regional director for the County Engineers Association of California, and currently serves on the Board of the California Transportation Foundation.
