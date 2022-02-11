The city of Tracy has a series of infrastructure master plans up for review, and is inviting the public to participate in the update of these plans through two virtual meetings next week.
A Feb. 14 meeting from 4 to 5:30 p.m. will be held virtually, and will cover the water and storm drain master plans.
The Citywide Water System Master Plan covers treatment and distribution of potable and recycled water in the city. It was last updated in 2012, and the new version considers the addition of new developments, including the ProLogis International Park of Commerce, Tracy Hills and Ellis. It also considers changes in water supply reliability from the city’s sources of water, such as the federal Central Valley Project, South San Joaquin Irrigation District, and other local irrigation districts.
The Citywide Storm Drainage Master Plan also was last updated in 2012. It describes how underground storm drains, flood control channels and detention basins around town are linked together, again taking into account the effects of new and planned development. It includes analyses of how water will flow through this system to Sugar Cut and the West Side Irrigation District Main Drain, which in turn flow to Old River just north of Tracy.
A Feb. 16 virtual meeting will focus on the parks, public facilities and public safety master plans.
The Citywide Parks, Recreation & Trails Master Plan was last updated in 2011. New park developments like Legacy Fields north of town and Front Street Plaza at Sixth Street and Central Avenue have been added since then, and new parks are in the planning stage. It is tied into other plans, like the Parks Master Plan (New Developments) from 2013, a new Urban Forestry Management Plan, a new Bikeways Master Plan, and a new Parks ADA Transition Plan.
The Citywide Public Facilities Master Plan was last updated in 2013, and documents the condition and planned or anticipated upgrades or repairs to city-owned building and facilities. Among them are Tracy City Hall, the Boyd Service Center, the Tracy Transit Station, Tracy Municipal Airport, plus historical buildings like the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts, Tracy Historical Museum, the Fire Administration building, the Old Jail House on Seventh Street, and the Lammersville School House in Clyde Bland Park.
The Citywide Public Safety Master Plan examines how police and fire services operate in the city, including the facilities that they use and the number of people who will work in public safety in and around Tracy. For example, it considers how new and relocated fire stations used by South San Joaquin County Fire Authority would replace old stations or be designed to serve new development areas.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
