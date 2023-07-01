Since July 1910 when Tracy became an incorporated city with its own city council and police, fire and public works departments, members of the council played an active, hands-on role in managing city operations.
The mayor, elected by the council, oversaw all the functions of the city government, and each of the other four council members had their own areas to personally manage.
One council member was in charge of the police department, two others managed the fire and public works departments and a fourth, the city clerk’s office.
For the most part, the various departments managed themselves since council members had their own jobs or businesses, and some of the council managers were accused of playing favorites with friends and business associates. But that’s the way it was in Tracy for a long time.
But not for long. At a city council meeting in August 1953, the time-honored way of doing Tracy’s city business began to change.
The Tracy Press reported: “A verbal bombshell was dropped at Tuesday night’s city council meeting when Councilman (Manuel) Rico urged other members of the body to consider the need for a city manager form of government in Tracy.”
Rico spoke up following a series of heated arguments about such lofty city issues as the design of the intersection of Holly Drive and Whittier Avenue and what kind of sewer pipe should be installed in a new subdivision. Rico, the local Studebaker auto dealer, told fellow councilmen (no women in those days), “We’ve degenerated into a council of discussion and not action. I’m getting darned tired of these so-called hardship cases that are working a hardship against the people of city, if they are a hardship to anyone at all.”
Councilman and local insurance agent William Larsen sharply responded, “We don’t need a city manager here. That’s just another way to pay out about $12,000 every year.”
Councilman Marvin Weitz, a building contractor seated next to Larsen, disagreed by telling the group, “A worthwhile city manager will save the city twice his salary or more every year by efficiently solving the problems that face us.”
Before the mid-August 1953 “bombshell” meeting, Rico and fellow Councilman Ben Engstrand, a local building contractor, had been investigating other cities who employ a city manager.
Rico said: “The City of Tracy is a half-million-dollar a year operation, and there isn’t a person in the world who could run a business on a two-nights-a-month basis as we do.”
He continued: “We’ve got about 10,000 stockholders living in Tracy, and those people are entitled to a darned sight better service than we can give being part-time councilmen.”
In the meantime, members of Jaycees (the Tracy Junior Chamber of Commerce) had been studying the city manager system of government suggested at the August 1953 meeting that the city hire consultant on the needs of the city. The council took no action on appointing a citizens fact-finding commission, but one was organized anyway.
By mid-October 1953, C.E. “Pete” Ritter, a local insurance and real estate agent who in 1926 had headed the campaign to sell stock in the Tracy Hotel Corp. in order to build the Tracy Inn, agreed to head a citizens fact-finding commission to study the city manager plan.
Ritter, attorney Alfred Souza, who was chairman of the city planning commission, several Jaycees and other interested persons agreed to serve on the citizens fact-finding commission to learn how the council-manager system was working in nearby towns with populations close to Tracy’s and report its findings to the city council.. The commission also sponsored a public meeting on the city manager issue in January 1954, filling the high school auditorium with 300 people.
In urging a good attendance at the meeting, Mayor Irvine “Butch” Jensen (a real butcher) declared: “This is one of the most-important gatherings of its kind ever held in the city.”
Details of the council-manager system were outlined at the meeting, including the provision that only the city manager and city attorney would be appointed by the city council and all other staffers, by the city manager.
A proposed council-manager ordinance was placed on the April 12, 1954, municipal election ballot, and before the election, the Press ran a series of articles outlining the duties of a city manager.
The outcome was a convincing win for supporters of the council=manager system: 1,076 “yes” and 744 “no.” Tracy will have a city manager and the system of managing the city government that goes with it.
Rico, who was re-elected to the city council at the municipal election, was elected mayor by the council and led the process of hiring Tracy’s first city manager.
Next week, I’ll report on the selection process, who was hired and what was the city manager’s first major decision.
